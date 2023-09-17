Saudi Arabia: The 4th edition of Saudi Maritime Congress – the Kingdom’s largest and most important global maritime event – opens its doors on Wednesday 20th September under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services and supported by founding strategic partners, Bahri & Seatrade maritime, with main partners, MAWANI & Transport General Authority (TGA), and strategic partners Saudi Aramco and IMI.

The two-day event, which takes place at Dhahran Expo, Dammam, KSA, from 20-21st September includes an exciting conference programme which is complemented by an international exhibition – all of which is free to attend for the maritime and logistics audience focussed on doing business in this burgeoning sector.

Reflecting the significance of the event, world-class speakers have committed to the programme and include, amongst many others: Eng. Ahmed Alsubaey, CEO, Bahri; HE Eng. Hessa Ahmed Hamdan Almalek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Erik Jensby, Head of Business Development and Membership, BIMCO; Stuart Neil, Director of Strategy & Communications, ICS; Eng. Essam M. Alammari, VP Advisor – Regulation Sector, Transport General Authority; Capt. Mohamed Al Ali, Senior VP, Offshore Logistics, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Eric W.C. Lee, GM/Ship Registration & Quality, Marine Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Dr Majed Almalik, VP of Shared Services and Digital Transformation, MAWANI and Emad AlHumam, Senior VP of Corporate Services, IMI.

According to Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime – Organisers of the Annual Event: “The 4th edition of Saudi Maritime Congress is on track to be the largest it has ever been in terms of visitor numbers, onsite exhibitors and participation of speakers. Seatrade Maritime, along with our partners, are delighted to provide a platform for this sector to do business on the exhibition floor and gather knowledge from the comprehensive conference programme which will deep dive on Vision2030 and its objectives set out for the maritime & logistics sectors, as well as all areas of Saudi Arabia’s growth plans.”

He added, “This makes the Kingdom a powerful and promising partner for even more regional and global trade, meaning at the same time, a level of alignment with the wider maritime industry is required, as it is changing and inching closer to new ways of working and trading.”

Complementing the programme is a bustling exhibition with companies which include Bahri; MAWANI; IMI; King Abdullah Port; Saudi Global Ports Co; Saudi Aramco; Bass Global Marine Services; Grandweld; Hong Kong Marine Department; Naghi Marine Company; ASRY and many more.

Entry to the exhibition and to attend the conference programme is free upon registration: Saudi Maritime Congress 2023 (visitcloud.com)

