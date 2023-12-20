Jeddah: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), in partnership with the OIC General Secretariat, successfully hosted the inaugural Virtual Training Workshop centered on food regulation. This significant event, titled "Food Risk Assessment and Foodborne Disease Outbreaks," brought together esteemed food regulation experts from across 16 OIC Member States and various OIC institutions, totalling 80 participants.

Participating Member States included Bahrain, Bangladesh, Niger, Qatar, Oman, Sierra Leone, Togo, Morocco, Nigeria, Maldives, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tűrkiye, and Libya. The workshop focused on addressing critical concerns associated with food safety and risk assessment. The sessions led by SFDA Senior Experts, spanned three comprehensive segments, delving into vital aspects of foodborne disease outbreak identification, mitigation strategies, and the adept management of food risks throughout the expansive food supply chain.

The workshop served as a pivotal platform for robust discussions, knowledge sharing, and the exploration of innovative solutions in the realm of food safety. Marking the inception of an essential series of workshops, the success of this inaugural event has paved the way for the second workshop, slated to take place on 2 January 2024.

With its commitment to fostering collaborative learning and fortifying global efforts in food regulation, the SFDA and OIC General Secretariat remain dedicated to spearheading initiatives that safeguard public health and ensure the highest standards of food safety across OIC Member States.