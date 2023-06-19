Reinforcing its crucial role in establishing international partnerships and empowering Saudi non-oil exports, Saudi EXIM Bank participated in the annual TXF conference recently held in Lisbon, Portugal, from June 15-16, 2023.

The TXF conference is a global event, attracting numerous experts and enthusiasts in the domain of export financing, agencies, and worldwide projects. This year, over 50 countries took part, with the presence of various ministers, CEOs, and key investors. Over the two days, the conference featured a series of discussions and workshops led by 130 speakers. Additionally, the conference marked its 10th anniversary with a celebration held on the sidelines.

The bank, represented by His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, the CEO of EXIM Bank, participated in a discussion panel that revolved around export financing and product innovation. His Excellency articulated the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, placing emphasis on diversifying the Saudi economy's resources by bolstering Saudi exports. He also.

During the discussion panel, His Excellency noted that “Saudi EXIM Bank has a big role to play in diversifying the economy and increasing non-oil exports, and its primary objective is that no cross-border export transaction from Saudi fails due to lack of Insurance or Financing." He also highlighted the wide array of investment opportunities in various sectors to contribute to the national giga projects.

It is worth noting that the Saudi Export-Import Bank was founded in February 2020. It is dedicated to bolstering the Saudi non-oil economy in international markets by addressing financing shortfalls and mitigating the risks encountered by exporters. This aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to increase the proportion of non-oil exports to 50% of the gross domestic product by 2030.