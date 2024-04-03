The event expects 800+ exhibitors and will position Kingdom as global innovation and sustainability hub

Closed door Leadership Forum will bring together senior executives invested in the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and power potential

Dubai, UAE – Tahaluf, Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing exhibition company, has announced the launch of the first Saudi Electricity Expo, which aims to energise the Kingdom’s dynamic power sector. The three-day summit will debut at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre from November 26-28.

The inaugural show aligns with the country’s Vision 2030 objectives and is aimed at supporting Saudi Arabia on its journey as a global centre of innovation, sustainability, and prosperity. With hugely ambitious growth across Saudi’s giga projects, the demand for efficiency in power is critical, in line with the Kingdom’s pledge to source 50 per cent of its power from renewables by 2030.

Designed as the Kingdom’s leading electricity exhibition, Saudi Electricity Expo will gather leading companies, experts, and professionals from around the world to display the latest technologies, products, and services across electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and management.

The exhibition will be segmented into six product sectors spanning innovation in electricity; clean energy covering solar; wind; and hydro-electric solutions, as well as energy storage and batteries and green hydrogen; critical and backup power; transmission and distribution; electricity consumption management, and EV.

The event will also feature a high-powered knowledge programme in the form of industry conferences, workshops, and seminars. These will dive deep into everything from the partnerships, investment, and innovation needed to drive transformation, to the localisation of R&D and technologically advanced manufacturing. Unlocking grid efficiencies, meet surging power demands, and delivering strategic change will also be explored, as will conventional gas-to-power operations, the scaling up of entrepreneurship, and the essential requirements for a reliable, cost-effective, low-carbon, and scalable energy mix.

Special features include a closed-door Leadership Forum for senior executives invested in the transformation of Saudi Arabia's infrastructure and electricity ecosystem; VIP and hosted buyers’ programmes to support the development of the Kingdom’s public-private partnerships; and three distinct industry hubs covering power systems and digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and trade hub.

The inaugural Saudi Electricity Expo will attract upwards of 800 local, regional, and international exhibiting companies, a speaker platform exceeding 125 experts, and a visitor turnout of more than 100,000 industry professionals.

“Attendees will participate in the worldwide shift towards electricity and help redefine Saudi Arabia’s power landscape,” said Chris Speller, Vice President of the Energy division, an exhibition visionary with significant experience in launching into the Kingdom, following the successful launch of Cityscape Global in the Kingdom in 2023 to over 160,000 visitors. “This event will provide an unrivalled platform for international financiers and project developers to meet with local Saudi manufacturers, organisations and corporate entities to boost investments in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Electricity Expo will represent an exceptional gateway to trade in the Kingdom, where energy transformation is topping agendas across the entire utilities supply chain. It will be unrivalled as an avenue for professional networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities, attracting visitors and participants from various industries, including energy, engineering, construction, and infrastructure development.”

Saudi Electricity Expo is part of the powerhouse division of energy events from Informa, including Middle East Energy, Nigeria Energy and Egypt Energy, and will be part of a major events expansion by Tahaluf, the strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Events Investment Fund (EIF), and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). Representing the biggest single events expansion in the Kingdom, Tahaluf is advancing plans to launch 20 new B2B and B2C titles in the country by mid-2025.

To find out more about Saudi Electricity Expo, visit: https://www.saudi-electricityexpo.com/en/home.html

To register your interest, visit: https://www.saudi-electricityexpo.com/en/forms/register-your-interest.html

