Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia will attend the second edition of the World Defense Show 2024, hosted by the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries.

The event will take place in Riyadh from the 4th to the 8th of February and will focus on the future of defense through technological developments from around the globe.

GACA’s attendance at the event will showcase its leadership role in the civil aviation sector in putting passengers first and achieving world-class levels of safety and security.

The event will also provide an opportunity to demonstrate progress made against the Saudi Aviation Strategy and highlight the unparalleled opportunities in the aviation sector in the Kingdom.

The latest programs and innovations will be presented as well as GACA’s role in the enhancement of passenger rights, the optimization of airport security, and the promotion of environmental sustainability.

GACA will also take the opportunity to extend invitations to the Future Aviation Forum, scheduled for May 20 to 22, 2024.

Multiple entities of the Saudi civil aviation sector will be on hand at GACA’s booth, including MATARAT Holding Company, Riyadh Airports Company, Jeddah Airports Company, Dammam Airports Company, and Cluster 2 Company.

The World Defense Show is expected to attract more than 750 exhibitors from 75 countries and more than 100,000 visitors.

GACA’s exhibition stand will be in slot XC1 with a chalet in slot 62, for the duration of the show.