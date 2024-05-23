Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia concluded hosting the prestigious International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Facilitation Global Summit 2024 in Riyadh today, underscoring the Kingdom's leading position in the global civil aviation sector.



The Summit was part of a festival of aviation in the Kingdom headlined by the Future Aviation Forum, which was attended by more than 8,500 people including 31 ministers and more than 77 heads of civil aviation regulatory bodies.



With more than 500 aviation leaders in attendance, the ICAO Facilitation Summit featured 30 speakers who explored key issues and challenges in facilitating the formalities of international air transport worldwide.



The Summit provided an opportunity to discuss the processes put in place to improve the prevention and management of public health risks in aviation and to build resilience for outbreaks in the future.



GACA President H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said “Riyadh's selection to host the ICAO Facilitation Summit recognized the Kingdom's outstanding contributions to the international aviation community. This summit provided a valuable platform to share Saudi initiatives enhancing the passenger experience."



By hosting the ICAO Facilitation Summit and Future Aviation Forum, the Kingdom reinforced its commitment to leadership in the rapidly transforming global aviation industry on an international stage.



About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.



About The Future Aviation Forum:



The 2024 Future Aviation Forum hosted by GACA will bring together more than 5,000 avitaion experts and leaders from more than 100 countries, including international carriers, manufacturers, airport executives, industry leaders and regulators to shape the future of international air travel and freight management. The Forum will be a global convening point for finding solutions to the most pressing issues in aviation, including supply chain management, human capital planning, capacity growth, customer experience, sustainability, and safety.



The Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-22, 2024.



Website - https://futureaviationforum.com

Twitter/X - @FAF_Saudi

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/futureaviationforum/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@futureaviationforum6029

Unsubscribe from this list