Hyderabad: His Excellency the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz Al-Duailej has used a speech at Wings India to outline the investment opportunities in the Kingdom under Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

The President said Saudi Arabia has taken big strides in shaping the future of aviation through Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

“The Saudi Aviation Strategy is a pledge to propel Saudi Arabia to the forefront of aviation in the Middle East, with a projected $100 billion investment and the goal of accommodating 330 million passengers by 2030,” the President said.

“This comprehensive strategy encompasses airports, airlines, aircraft, and amenities, including cargo and logistics.

“It aims to enhance global connectivity, extending services to more than 250 destinations across 29 airports.

“The strategy also forecasts a major qualitative shift in air freight and logistics services, with the aim of increasing the capacity of air freight from 0.8 million tons to 4.5 million tons by 2030.

“In all the Saudi Aviation Strategy is one of the most ambitious initiatives to attract global air carriers, logistics service providers, and multinational companies to the Kingdom.”

The President also used his remarks at Wings India to highlight the importance of the Saudi-India bilateral relationship and the enormous opportunities that the Indian civil aviation market provides.

“We are always looking for opportunities to strengthen our partnerships in the global civil aviation sector, including with India, which has the third largest domestic aviation market by volume and is projected to be the third largest overall by 2026,” the President said.

The President concluded his remarks by issuing an invitation to the Future Aviation Forum, to be held from the 20th to the 22nd of May 2024 in Riyadh.

