As the MEASA region experiences unprecedented expansion, the satellite industry estimates a global market size of USD 35.95 billion by 2030.

UAE: The future of satellite and space technology will take centre stage as SATExpo, the groundbreaking assembly of industry leaders and innovators, makes its highly anticipated debut from May 13 to 15, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Held under the esteemed patronage of the UAE Space Agency and co-located with CABSAT, the region’s leading event for media, broadcast, and satellite industries, SATExpo 2025 is set to become the definitive global hub for cutting-edge advancements, collaboration, and innovation in the satellite and space sectors.

This inaugural edition will bring together 100+ international exhibitors and 8,000+ industry professionals, including decision-makers, engineers, and thought leaders, to explore the latest breakthroughs, share insights, and shape the future of space technology. From next-generation satellite systems to space exploration innovations, SATExpo 2025 will showcase the transformative technologies driving the industry forward.

In line with the National Space Strategy 2030, the UAE is developing a sustainable and competitive space industry, balancing innovation with economic viability. The sector has witnessed significant growth in the UAE, marked by a 40 per cent rise in space service and application contracts in 2020, alongside space-related education and training programmes. SATExpo is projected to support this advancing market by shaping the future of space and satellite services in the MEASA region. It will serve as a global platform for senior-level satellite industry specialists and visionary buyers to expand their network, share innovations and further forge fruitful collaboration that will propel technological advancements across a range of sectors.

SATExpo aims to act as an epicentre for space innovation and unite significant figures in the satellite sector to pioneer next-generation solutions in Connectivity, Earth Observation, Remote Sensing and Situational Awareness, among others. The event is expected to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global satellite innovation hub, spearheading satellite communications advancement throughout the MEASA and beyond, providing opportunities to engage with industry executives, decision-makers, technical experts and innovators.

According to the Global Satellite Market report*, which was valued at USD 17.94 billion in 2024, the industry is projected to rise to USD 35.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3 per cent. Similarly, the number of satellites launched worldwide has reached 3,154 units in 2024 and is forecast to reach 5,048 units by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2 per cent. This remarkable growth is driven by a rising demand for worldwide connectivity, particularly in remote regions, which is propelling the need for satellites that provide essential communication and internet services.

Alex Nicholl, Vice President, New Industries of Dubai World Trade Center, said: “SATExpo debuts as a premier worldwide platform for industry players, shedding light on an extensive range of specialised services from advanced remote sensing and earth observation to state-of-the-art comms-on-the-move solutions and sophisticated data analytics. The exhibition also features a buyers’ programme, an innovation hub for startups, specialised conferences and dedicated networking opportunities. Furthermore, we are honoured to have the UAE Space Agency as the patron of the exhibition, underscoring our shared commitment to fostering a robust and independent space and satellite ecosystem.”

Alex Nicholl added: “Additionally, building on our 40 years of legacy and expertise in facilitating impactful business connections, the exclusive Concierge Programme at SATExpo will set an ideal stage to forge strategic partnerships among international leaders, key opinion leaders, policymakers and corporate executives.”

The inaugural edition of SATExpo is expected to host an extensive network of corporate buyers, industry leaders, government delegations and decision-makers, further shaping the future of satellite services. The major industries represented at the event will include defence, agriculture, transport and logistics, oil, gas and mining, environment, government and telecommunications.

The diverse exhibitor lineup features industry giants and pioneers, including AsiaSat, Eutelsat, Intellian, Intelsat, Kratos, NexGenWave, Neo Space, Nilesat and Space Bridge, among others.

