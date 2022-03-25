Participants of the session «Generation W» Olga Filatova, CBDO INFTY ART, Irina Malkova, Writer and Editor-in-Chief of “Russian Emirates” lifestyle magazine, Anna Gorbasheva, Member of International Dance Council, UNESCO, founder and managing director of a ballet studio “Unique Dance Studio”, Yulia Podgornaya, Founder of PERSONA Image Lab Dubai, ladies beauty salon, Ayna Denieva, Ph.D., advisor to the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation and Head of the Good Games Foundation program for revealing human potential, founder of the “Talents Club” media project and the children’s clothing brand, Maria Grudina, Ideologist and founder of “First Line. Health Care Resort”, an expert in well- being, executive coach, TEDx speaker and Oksana Kosachenko, President of the Sistema Charitable Foundation, sports commentator of Eurosport TV channel, shared the perspectives of a woman in the world of fashion and beauty and a woman in business, cinema and art.

Oksana Kosachenko shared: “Today there are only 5% female ministers and only 8% female leaders in large businesses in Russia. Unlike in Europe, 77% of female-led businesses in the country are created not for self-fulfilment but need to support a family. Our primary goal should be to gradually increase this number and give more women an opportunity to thrive in various industries currently dominated by men through education and support.”

Ayna Denieva: “Studying yourself and your consciousness is the first step to mental health, and for this, we use a patented tool - neurometry - a technology for consciously building a development strategy. I created the Talents Club for the younger generation, where our team of specialists have already consulted with over 2000 children and parents and we continue to help people unlock their potential.

Maria Grudina stated: “Being the leader today means to transform the world, and to inspire others through your energy. The skills of the leader of the future involve ecological thinking, creativity, inter-industrial communication, forecasting and multicultural approach. We broadcast the manifest: “You create what you represent yourself. Fill up and showcase yourself.», which summarizes the idea of leadership future because the future is now.

Yulia Podgornaya mentioned: “Knowing what beauty is for a woman and its importance for her wellbeing and confidence I didn’t just want to open a salon, but to create a meaningful business that I would put my heart into. The UAE is a very open country for female businesses and in our experience, the authorities here are focused on assisting the business and help it achieve its goals.”

