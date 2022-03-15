Russia: urban development gathered the experts in the business session dedicated to investment and international cooperation in real estate and construction, industry experts discussed the opportunities that digital technologies offer the real estate market and the construction sector.

During the session, Ruslan Sukhii, Co-founder & general director of Rentaved, Aleksei Golubev, CEO, JSC “Digital Platforms and Smart City Solutions”, Rosatom, Svetlana Panfilova, CEO of JSC "Murmansk Region Development Corporation", Lev Gordon, Co-founder of Living Cities expert platform and creative ecosystem x兀, Artem Ukropov, Co-founder architectural bureau Megabudka, Andrei Asadov, Architect and CEO of ASADOV studio, Aleksei Deshevykh, Co-founder & CEO of Rentaved and Egor Evlannikov, Co-founder of Equium business community for high-impact entrepreneurs, CEO of Equium International Fund for support and development of entrepreneurship spoke on how a comfortable city can be a driver of the economy.

Aleksei Golubev stated: « Rosatom offers digital platforms and Smart City Solutions with ongoing projects 36 cities around Russia. Our development objectives include infrastructure, business, tourism and recreation, transport and energy efficiency. Each of our products has a set of modules to contribute to various goals and areas of transformation needed, but the key feature of the Smart City – a single integration platform that combines all parts of infrastructure creating a convenient living environment”.

Svetlana Panfilova mentioned: “Murmansk is the world’s largest city above the arctic circle that aspires to become a world-class event platform. An extensive renovation of the currently out-of-service shipyard and its transformation into a unique urban area in the very heart of the city will turn it into the cultural and business centre “New Murmansk” to serve this global goal. The infrastructure of the project will primarily target local visitors, leisure and business tourists and serve for the growing interest of arctic tourism”.

Lev Gordon remarked: “City has four voices – business and developers, citizens, city-managers, communities and NGOs and to create a comfortable environment they all have to act in sync. “Living Cities” is a concept of technology and community for new social urbanism and integral communication. It suggests a model of a city that creates a connection between people and inspires them to create consequentially further developing itself and increasing the rating of the city within the region”.

-Ends-

To find out more about the Russia Pavilion at Expo 2020, please follow the link below: https://www.expo2020russia.org/en

Contacts:

Yekaterina Pribytkova,

International Communications Director, Russia Pavilion Expo 2020

yp@eventica.co.uk