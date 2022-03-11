Creativity and new talents are key to the market development and, therefore, Russia presented its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai along with the theme: "Creative mind: Driving the future". The forum Russia Creates has opened up this theme by bringing together the brightest and most talented representatives of Russian creative industries, including experts in tech, art, music, architecture and design. The forum presented the best-in-class projects and case studies from the booming creative industry of Russia.



Maria Azarenok, Personal Brand Mentor and Author of a unique 6-step methodology for activating a personal brand for an entrepreneur, Ilya Popov, Producer, President of the Animation Film Association of Russia, founder of the Riki Group of companies and the Infinity Art project, Mitia Mouraviev, CEO, Creative producer of Fancy Shot agency & production, Marina Gruzdeva, Stakeholder and CEO of Bread Branding Company, Ivan Nefedkin, Founder & creative director of Radugadesign together with Elena Kiper, Music and film producer, songwriter, director, public figure, coach, owner of more than 50 Russian and international awards spoke on creativity and its perspectives in the international arena”



Mitia Mouraviev commented: “Most marketing professionals base their work on the interest of their target audience, however, I believe that the critical marker of success is to personally enjoy and believe in the product you are creating. The audience will relate to it, as the advertisement needs to convey a story. To achieve it we need to treat our audience as intelligent people who can understand the nuances; this approach gives you a major space for creativity and captures the audience. No picture, sound or complex-production shot can achieve the same”.



Ivan Nefedkin mentioned: “Our works combine working with design, space, art, sound and most importantly – human emotions. We explore the deepest level of perception - the path from the imagination of the author to the imagination of the viewer through new technologies, allowing penetration into the limitless layers of human experience. Our studio brings together designers, artists, musicians and producers to combine creative thoughts that make our works unique and help us explore new formats”.



Marina Gruzdeva stated: “To develop a successful brand, the launching company needs to analyse and understand what diversifies them from competitors to find a separate niche, and only then base the product marketing on its archetype, strengths, key characteristics and the value it provides for targeted consumers”.



To find out more about the Russia Pavilion at Expo 2020, please follow the link below: https://www.expo2020russia.org/en

