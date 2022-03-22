Dubai team wins ‘Engage’ and ‘Customer Centricity’ awards for 2022

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai credits continued success on the clients experience and ownership services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

“It’s 2022 and two seems to be our number. The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai, AGMC team should be doubly proud of this pair of new awards. I congratulate them for the well-deserved accolodates and their sustained success in 2021. The team is committed to its steadfast hard work and has never failed to deliver outstanding results, so I am excited to see all that they can accomplish in the year ahead.”

César Habib, Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa

“We are delighted to win the ‘Engage’ and ‘Customer Centricity’ awards at the recent Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional Dealer Conference. It is a reflection that the customer is the main element, and central to everything that we do. It is our customers who bring us every success – and this award is for them. As an entire team, we are completely dedicated and passionate about the brand and delivering the best possible experience for our clients.”

Mamdouh Khairallah, General Manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai

Celebrating a spirited start to the year, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai has collected two significant awards. A testament to their excellence, the authorised dealer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates was awarded the 2021 ‘Engage and ‘Customer Centricity’ prize at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional Dealer Conference.

The joint accolades are integral to the annual gathering and awards ceremony, which acknowledge and celebrate the marque’s best performing partners in the region.

Renowned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars authorized dealer, AGMC, credits its continued success and accolades to a multitude of factors, including excellence in clients experience and ownership services. Each and every element works in harmony due to the overall quality of team management.

The event celebrated the burgeoning successes of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers across the Middle East and Africa regions, highlighting the passion, dedication and hard work across each and every localised team.