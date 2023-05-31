Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: The inaugural edition of Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom that recognises and celebrates local creativity, has been officially announced. Set to take place from 13–16 November 2023, at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC, Athar Festival is organised by Motivate Media Group, the region's leading multi-platform content producer, and TRACCS, the largest independent and homegrown regional communications consultancy headquartered in Saudi Arabia.

Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner & Group Editor-in-Chief of

Motivate Media Group said, “The festival will be a dynamic and vibrant meeting place in Saudi Arabia where culture, creativity, talent, and technology will collide. It is a celebration of the power of creativity in an environment that inspires cultural exchange, collaborative innovation, tangible learning, and training and development.”

Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS said, “With a vibrant and rich history, young talent with immense potential, and a world craving original content and new experiences, Saudi Arabia is the melting pot where culture and creativity are seamlessly converging. Athar Festival will be a distinctive platform in the Kingdom for the creative marketing community to celebrate the past, challenge the present, and collaboratively shape the future. It will enable and empower a new generation of creative-first Saudi marketers and inspire the sustainable development of the country.”

Athar Festival runs over four days and comprises a two-day festival, two days of training for young talent, and industry awards. It will take place across two content stages and feature a variety of programmes. This includes celebrity and international speakers, 12 professional marketing and communications training academies for young talents under the age of 30, industry roundtables, exclusive C-suite sessions, marketer accelerator programs, and two young talent competitions.

The festival will provide dedicated spaces for companies, ranging from startups to major corporations, to showcase their products and services. Alongside these activations, attendees will be treated to a selection of arts, food, crafts, music, and live entertainment.

Athar Festival will culminate with the Athar Awards which are verified by the Cannes Lions and Dubai Lynx International Festivals of Creativity and will recognise creative marketing excellence and the talent behind it.

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity is a platform for industry professionals, aspiring creative talents, and all those with an interest in the future of Saudi Arabia’s creative field to explore cutting-edge ideas, gain valuable insights, and be part of an exciting new community of visionaries and thought leaders.

View the launch video of Athar Festival here: https://youtu.be/yYRmepbjipM

-Ends-

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom that recognises and celebrates local creativity. Set to take place from 13–16 November 2023, the inaugural edition of Athar Festival will run over four days and comprise a two-day festival, two days of training for young talent, and industry awards.

Organised by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, Athar Festival is a dynamic and vibrant meeting place that inspires cultural exchange, collaborative innovation, tangible learning, and training and development.

60+ regional, international and celebrity speakers, and 1500+ industry professionals and young talent are expected to be in attendance to celebrate the power of creativity as a force for business, for change and for good.

For more information, please visit: