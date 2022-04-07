- Installations of Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) in Oman is expected to grow as demand for new and innovative products is rising in place of conventional centralized systems.
- The government of Oman has allocated RO 972.5 Million for the healthcare budget which would be utilized to boost the current infrastructure in order to cater to the growing demand of medical devices owning to high prevalence of Diseases in the country.
Oman's Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Oman's growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Diagnostic Devices Market in Oman. The Government of Oman has allotted RO 972.5 Million as the Healthcare budget in 2020. Along with it, the growing privatization in the healthcare sector will boost the demand for Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) in the country. Oman's growing healthcare infrastructure has been attracting major players from around the world such as Radiometer, Siemens, and Abbott to meet the growing demand for Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) equipment in the country.
Increasing Private Sector Involvement: The increased partnership between the private and public sector is expected to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Oman that will help the diagnostic equipment market to grow in the coming years. Public-private partnerships will ease the economic burden of non-communicable diseases on government spending. Oman's Government healthcare budget is expected to remain similar to 2020 as private healthcare investment is expected to increase from 2021 onwards.
Future Market trends for all three segments: As the market for BGA has been saturated, the replacement of the devices is expected to rise in 2023, leading to the rise in demand for new and advanced POC BGA devices. Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases coupled with the rising geriatric population will increase the use of IAA in Oman. Increasing demand for non-invasive monitoring is the biggest driver of TCM devices in Oman.
The report titled "Oman Blood Gas and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2025" by Ken Research suggested that the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR. Increased quality of healthcare and high disease prevalence are driving the market in Oman. Focus on the specialized services is expected to bring high accuracy diagnostic equipment into limelight such as IAA and TCM.
Key Segments Covered
Blood Gas Analyzer
- By Installed Base
- By Type of Product
- By Type of Sales Model
- By type of End-user
- By Type of Workload
POC Immunoassay Analyzer
- By Installed Base
- By Type of Product
- By Type of Sales Model
Transcutaneous Monitors
- By End User
Key Target Audience:-
- Healthcare Industry
- Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
- Medical Device Distributors
- Hospitals
- Multi-specialty and Super Specialty Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Sleep Labs Centers
- Home Healthcare Centers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Base Year: 2021
- Study Period: 2015-2021
- Forecast Period: 2022–2026F
Companies Covered:-
Equipment Manufacturers
- Roche Diagnostics
- Abbott
- Siemens Healthineers
- Nova Biomedical
- Radiometer
- Techno Medica
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- i-Sens
- Opti Medical
- Eschweiler
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Oman Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Introduction
- Market Ecosystem
- Value chain Analysis
- Detailed Analysis on Blood Gas Analyzer Market in Oman (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)
- Detailed Analysis on POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market in Oman (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)
- Detailed Analysis on Transcutaneous Monitors Market in Oman (Market Size, 2020; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2025; Future Trends and Technologies)
- Major Challenges in Oman Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Market
