Revinax, creator and publisher of First Person View (FPV) immersive videos (Virtual Reality) of operating techniques and procedures, will offer its innovative solutions by participating for the first time at the Arab Health show in Dubai from 29 January to 1 February 2024. The French company will be exhibiting its know-how on stand Z2.B59 in the France pavilion at Hall Za'abeel 2.

Arab Health is the leading trade show for the medical sector in the Near and Middle East and Revinax's participation is an opportunity for the French company to celebrate its eighth anniversary. Present since 2015, on the international stage, the show will enable the company to develop its business in this region, but also to forge new partnerships and showcase its advanced technology.

Immersive video: an unprecedented innovation

A pioneer in the creation and publication of First-Person View (FPV) immersive videos (Virtual Reality) of operating techniques and procedures, Revinax is revolutionising the medical sector. Its new technology is based on technical know-how, such as surgical and medical, which is filmed in stereoscopy (3D) as well as in high definition (4K) under real conditions. The resulting films are assembled and cut into different chapters corresponding to each step of the procedure, then these films are implanted in a 360° environment. This technology offers a highly emotionally engaging experience, thanks to the absolute realism of the videos. Users immediately see the procedures through the eyes of the expert, as if they were performing them themselves. This enables them to understand the exact procedure and benefit from the expert's explanations. The lessons learned are retained for longer. This method is a real time-saver when it comes to acquiring new skills or revising existing ones. The films are then available on the Revinax Handbook platform on virtual reality headsets, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. Users therefore benefit from easy and unlimited access.

Revinax: a team of experts with exceptional results

Revinax has posted excellent results. For example, this performance translates into a 65% reduction in practical errors during a lumbar puncture. According to one survey, 94% of users surveyed said they better understood the procedure, while 88% gained confidence and 91% increased their skills. These figures testify to Revinax's know-how, highlighting its patented technology based on a capture system, making it possible to visualise the operation through the eyes of the expert. This system has been designed to provide simple and effective support to users, as a demonstration and training tool suitable for healthcare professionals and medical devices industries. Arab Health is a special opportunity for Revinax to present this technology through live demos on its stand.

Revinax achievements:

1 Revinax Handbook platform with more than 180 films,

Over 22,000 users,

Offices in Paris, Toulouse, New York and Marly (Switzerland)

Customers present in around ten countries and on 4 continents

Contacts

Maxime ROS – Revinax

CEO Founder – Paediatric Neurosurgeon - Doctor of Education Sciences – National Academy of Surgery

maxime.ros@revinax.net