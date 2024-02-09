Riyadh, KSA - In a remarkable demonstration of excellence and innovation in the retail and leisure sectors, Apparel Group is elated to announce its prestigious recognitions at the 2024 RLI MENA Awards, held in Riyadh, KSA on the 7 February 2024. Apparel Group was honored with the Retail Partner of the Year award, underscoring the Group's dedication to excellence and its prominent role in the industry. This achievement reflects the Group's commitment to setting benchmarks in retail innovation, customer experience, and sustainable practices.

As the 'Headline Partner' for the RLI MENA Awards and a 'Lifestyle Partner' for the RLI Connect MENA, Apparel Group has significantly contributed to shaping the future of retail and leisure in the Middle East and North Africa region. This achievement is a testament to the Group's leadership and its unwavering commitment to innovation and growth within the industry.

The RLI MENA Awards 2024 brought to light the outstanding contributions of various Apparel Group brands within the retail sphere, with Rituals earning the title of Sustainable Retailer of the Year and highly commendable recognition for RLI MENA Sustainable Project of the Year.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed his pride in the company's achievements. "Our role in the RLI MENA Awards as a Headline Partner, reflects our leadership in transforming the retail and leisure sectors in the MENA region. Winning the Retail Partner of the Year award, along with our brand Rituals being named Sustainable Retailer of the Year, underscores our dedication to spearheading innovation and growth. We are not merely participants in this transformation; we are leading it, fostering a vibrant and collaborative ecosystem that advances the industry. This achievement emphasizes our commitment to excellence and marks a new chapter of partnership and opportunity that benefits the entire region."

The RLI MENA Awards, judged by a panel of distinguished industry experts, will become a key event in the retail and leisure industry, recognising the most innovative and visionary concepts. Apparel Group's success at these awards exemplifies the Group's unwavering pursuit of excellence and its position at the forefront of the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

With an extensive network across 14 countries, over 2,100 stores, and more than 85 brands, Apparel Group continues to lead in the global fashion and lifestyle retail sector. The Group's recognition at the RLI MENA Awards not only highlights its outstanding achievements but also its dedication to innovation, excellence, and the growth of the retail and leisure industry in the MENA region.

For more information about Apparel Group and its accomplishments at the 2024 RLI MENA Awards, please visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About RLI

RLI is a Global Multimedia Platform comprising of the World’s only Global Retail & Leisure magazine - Retail & Leisure International', established in 2004 and now the voice of the global retail and leisure sectors worldwide.

Distributed monthly to 85,000 individually named CEOs, directors and key decision-makers it provides well-written analyses on an extensive variety of topics, together with informative in-depth articles and profiles on the industry's leading operators. It is the chosen Media Partner for all major Retail Real Estate Industry Events globally.

RLI is also the organiser of a series of highly successful events RLI Connect Global, the world’s only global deal-making event now in its eleventh edition, the highly coveted and prestigious Global RLI Awards which is now in its nineteenth year, RLI Connect MENA, a global deal-making dedicated for the MENA region, which will make its first foray into Saudi Arabia in February this year alongside the inaugural RLI MENA Awards following the huge success of its recent global events in Riyadh, late 2022.

www.rli.uk.com