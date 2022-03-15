Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hosted in partnership with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit, the world’s foremost strategic forum for the global retail industry, has announced the line-up of business leaders and international pioneers who will speak at the conference, returning to Riyadh from 22-23 March at the Hotel Fairmont Riyadh.



The summit will kick off with the participation of more than 60 regional and international business leaders from top organizations as speakers at the summit, including Chalhoub Group, Visa, AlHokair Fashion Retail, Hamat, Majid Al Futtaim, stc, Jahez International Company, Noon, Al Futtaim Group, TikTok, Snap, Alsulaiman Group, Unified and BinDawood Holding.



Arabian Centres is joining as the strategic partner for the event.



In this year’s edition the conference will focus on five key themes that will complement the summit: Purposeful Growth: Charting a New Course, Tech Meets Human to Build a Better Future, New Consumer: Resilient and Confident.



The 2022 Summit will introduce new and groundbreaking programs, on-site initiatives and live experiences aiming to facilitate learning, collaboration and partnerships at scale and reinvent the industry norms in real-time. Participants will also have the opportunity to gain exclusive insights from partners at leading global consultancy firms.



Joining the roster of speakers will be Retail Leader Circle’s Headline partner, Visa, represented by Ali Bailoun, General Manager for Saudi Arabia. Bailoun commented, “I am looking forward to participating at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit later this month. The forum provides a key platform to share our insights on post-pandemic consumer trends and how all industry partners can work together to achieve the best outcome for Saudi Arabia’s retail sector.”



Patrick Chalhoub, Group President and CEO of the Chalhoub Group, as Platinum Partner of the summit, commented, “We are pleased to see the Retail Leaders Circle grow year on year in the region and bring us together for the second time in Saudi Arabia to engage in strategic discussions on how we can all collaborate and contribute to shape and grow retail industry in the region. We look forward to the announcement of an exclusive collaboration and launch of our report "GCC Personal Luxury in 2021: A story of early recovery and growth"; with a deep dive on KSA; bringing together to the industry our proprietary insights and data to support regional and international brands and businesses.”



“We are thrilled to announce such a stellar line-up of speakers for our return to Riyadh for the 8th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit this month,” commented Panos Linardos, Chairman, Retail Leaders Circle. “Across the two agenda-setting days, we will be in the city where the action is and therefore, we are delighted to offer a roster of speakers across the entire retail and commerce ecosystem. In partnership with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority, we are committed to strengthen our mission to help lead the industry by empowering innovation and building partnerships at scale.”



To learn more about the summit, visit https://mena.retailleaderscircle.com/

