Conakry, Republic of Guinea: The Republic of Guinea, through its Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, has announced a pivotal Round Table of Donors (RTD) event, set for February 15-16, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This event is integral to the Interim Reference Program (IRP) 2022-2025, a part of Guinea’s development strategy in alignment with the Guinea 2040 Vision, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, ECOWAS 2050 Vision, and the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.

Her Excellency Ms. Rose Pola Pricemou, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, states: "This event is a cornerstone in our journey towards sustainable development. It embodies our commitment to a resilient Guinea, equipped with robust institutions, infrastructure, and a dynamic economy. The RTD is about securing essential funding and establishing long-term strategic partnerships that are essential for our nation's growth."

The Dubai event is a landmark gathering of international donors, showcasing Guinea's developmental priorities and strategic choices. Key projects to be discussed include urban infrastructure enhancement, access to clean water, and economic diplomacy.

The IRP, focusing on institutional, infrastructural, and transformational challenges, is designed to translate the Government's Roadmap into actionable strategies across various sectors. It addresses challenges from demographic dynamics, digitalization, economic diversification, and climate change, focusing on strong political, judicial, security, and economic institutions. The program is structured around five pillars: institutional rectification, macroeconomic and financial framework, legal framework and governance, social action, employment and employability, infrastructure, connectivity, and sanitation.

With the IRP's total cost at 108 trillion Guinean Franc (approximately US$12.273 billion), the national capacity is expected to cover 72% of this. The RTD seeks to address the remaining funding needs through increased domestic savings, borrowing, establishing a sovereign fund, and international support.

"The Round Table is not just about funding; it's about laying the groundwork for a new type of partnership for Guinea's development. We aim to continue our dialogue with traditional partners while exploring new global partnerships and promoting South-South and Triangular cooperation," Her Excellency Rose added.

The Government of Guinea invites global partners to this significant event in Dubai, marking a major step towards sustainable and inclusive development.

For registration, please follow the link below: https://pri.mpci.gov.gn

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Government of Republic of Guinea

Koultoumy Diallo

​​​​​​Chief, Communications and Public Relations Service

scrp@mpci.gov.gn