Will have performances from world-known musicians from across the globe performing classic favorites.

Dubai, UAE - From 8th May to 2nd June 2022, SAMIT Event Group will present the 2022 edition of the unique InClassica International Music Festival.

Established as the world’s leading classical music festival, the 11th edition of InClassica will return to Dubai for a four-week celebration of world-class classical music performance and international collaboration.

Throughout the festival’s 1 month of consecutive evening concerts, InClassica 2022 will present 50 world-renowned soloists, 3 leading orchestras and 11 celebrated conductors, with 26 performances taking place at Dubai Opera.

InClassica will present the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Symphony Orchestra and Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra. Joining these esteemed orchestras will be such notable maestros such as Dmitry Yablonsky, Conrad van Alphen, Gianluca Marciano, Marius Stravinsky, Gergely Madaras and Massimiliano Caldi.

The festival will present a diverse and engaging repertoire of well-known classics and contemporary masterpieces, including works by Verdi, Beethoven, Debussy, Mendelssohn, Strauss, Dvořák and Composer-in-Residence, Alexey Shor. Mr. Shor is a New York-based composer whose works have been performed in the most prestigious classical music venues in the world, including the Kennedy Center (Washington DC), Berlin Philharmonic (Berlin), Concertgebouw (Amsterdam), Gasteig (Munich), Wigmore Hall (London), Carnegie Hall (New York) and Vienna’s Musikverein.

InClassica will feature a stellar cast of highly respected A-class international soloists. Every concert offers something remarkable, here are just a few highlights not to be missed:

The Grammy Award-winner, also named Musical America’s “Instrumentalist of the Year,” violin Legend Gil Shaham ( USA );

); Echo-Preis Klassik Award and German Music Critics’ Best Recording of the Year Award, world famous Turkish pianist and composer Fazil Say ( Turkey );

); Prize Winner at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition (2011) and 13th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (2009), pianist Yeol Eum Son ( South Korea );

); Exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist, the Excelentia Prize winner under the honorary presidency of Queen Sofia of Spain, and “The Young Artist of the Year 2017” award winner at the Festival of Nations, young violin sensation Daniel Lozakovich ( Sweden );

); Artist-in-Residence of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the youngest artist to win First Prize at the Joseph Joachim Hannover International Violin Competition, incredible violinist Fumiaki Miura ( Japan );

); Metropolitan Opera Star, Grammy-nominated exclusive Decca Classics recording artist, recipient of the 2014 International Opera Awards’ Readers’ Award, Malta’s first cultural ambassador since 2012 and the best lyric tenor nowadays Joseph Calleja (Malta);

This series of events is proudly presented by SAMIT Event Group, a Dubai-based organization with a proven track record of delivering high quality, large-scale cultural projects, and welcomes leading broadcasters Medici.tv as an official media partner for the Festival.

In addition to the festival’s schedule of world-class performances, SAMIT is proud to present the third edition of the “Classic Strings” Violin and Cello International Competition, taking place from May 9th–23rd, 2022. This event will welcome some of the finest young string players in the world to Dubai, for a competition celebrating the best of artistic excellence and technical prowess.

For tickets and further information about the InClassica’s 2022 season, including concert details, visit the official website https://inclassica.com.

Date and Timing: From 8th May to 2nd June 2022 starting at 8 pm

Price: Starting from AED 180

Location: Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai

-Ends-