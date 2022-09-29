​​​​​​​Dubai, UAE – Embracing technology, including AI, and taking bold steps is how we shape the future that nations like the UAE envision, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said during a keynote address at Visa’s GCC Client Forum.

Visa, the world's leader in digital payments, recently hosted the GCC Client Forum 2022 at Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future, which was attended by leaders of the GCC banking and payments sector and the region’s thriving community of start-ups, incubators, and accelerators. H.E. Al Olama reiterated the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE’s forward-thinking, progressive leadership is the main drive of the government to design a better future for society.

In his keynote address, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama said: “Promoting global cooperation is vital if we want to build a better future. To do so we must unleash the power of every individual who calls the UAE home, enable them to operate across geographies and industries, accelerate innovation and create the next homegrown unicorns. Digital transformation is hardwired into our vision to create a competitive, knowledge-driven economy. By harnessing artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics and the metaverse, we aim to become the most agile nation in adopting advanced technologies as well as encouraging synergies, empowering talent and enabling human ingenuity to thrive.”

H.E. further commended Visa’s efforts in convening talents, great minds, as well as distinguished global companies in the GCC Client Forum, consolidating the UAE and Dubai’s global status as the best destination to innovate new digital applications and accelerate the adoption of advanced technology and Ai solutions.

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager - GCC, Visa said: “Committed to our purpose to uplift everyone everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid, we will continue to innovate and grow to help individuals, businesses and economies thrive. With digitization high on the agenda of regional governments, Visa's integrated efforts and productive collaboration with its partners aim to drive more access to communities in the UAE and MENA region."

Presenting post-pandemic realities and perspectives, Visa’s “Destination Digital” themed forum focused on opportunities and the regional and global payments and commerce ecosystem through the lens of digitization, innovation, and collaboration. The GCC Client Forum also provided guests with a platform for networking, knowledge transfer, thought-provoking discussions and more. Sessions included “Shifting Digital Transformation to a Higher Gear,” “Futureproofing Digital Transformation,” “Future of Money” and more.

