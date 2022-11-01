Muscat: As a pioneer institution that has taken several initiatives to promote a knowledge-based economy, Sohar International invites all to participate and attend its 11th virtual session of Viewpoints - a dedicated platform where inspirational global leaders from different industries share their experiences, knowledge, and ideas with a cross-section of Omani society. The virtual seminar scheduled to take place on 7 November 2022 will be live-streamed via Zoom at 7:30 pm and can be registered for through visiting the bank’s official pages on social media platforms.

Being a voice for change and highlighting industry-relevant topics through conversations with prominent international figures, this Viewpoints session titled ‘What kind of research and research institutions does the future demand?’ will be hosted by Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International with guest speaker Professor David Nirenberg, Director and Leon Levy Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, N.J.

On hosting the knowledge based platform, Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International said, “The thought-provoking, insightful, and inspirational discussions we have had in the previous sessions of Viewpoints have earned the platform immense appreciation locally with the audience and internationally with the various prominent guests we have had. Most importantly, it has contributed to invoking a sense of continued curiosity amongst the youth which is an inherent trait that will help one keep pace with an ever-evolving market. For our upcoming session, we are delighted to welcome our esteemed guest speaker, Prof. David Nirenberg. A veteran in his field, he will highlight the various aspects of research and its relevance in modern society.”

Further commenting on the topic of the session, Mr. Mohamed Al Ardhi said, “Over the past century, universities, national labs, and private corporations have produced ground breaking research that has transformed the world. Needless to say, research is a way of better understanding various elements around us and how our actions can affect them. To stay at par with emerging demands and better prepare for transformational world events, it is quintessential to enrich ourselves with knowledge and familiarise ourselves with the latest trends. And this makes our topic even more relevant - What kinds of research do we need now, in this vastly more complex world, and are our research institutions equipped to provide it? The upcoming session of Viewpoints will delve into this very intriguing subject.”

Prof. David Nirenberg is a historian and author. At the University of Chicago from 2006-2021, Nirenberg served as founding director of the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society, Dean of the Social Sciences, Executive Vice Provost, and Interim Dean of the Divinity School. He is now the Director and Leon Levy Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, N.J. Nirenberg is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and Medieval Academy of America. His most recent book, co-authored with his father (Ricardo Nirenberg) is “Uncountable: A Philosophical History of Number and Humanity from Antiquity to the Present”, which seeks to understand the powers and limits of the sciences and the humanities.

With several successful editions in the past, Viewpoints has been conducting engaging, productive and dynamic sessions which have encouraged creative thinking amongst professionals and helped inculcate a progressive mindset in the community. Through initiatives like these, Sohar International has been pioneering change, enhancing the skills of individuals and contributing effectively to the socio-economic growth of the country.

