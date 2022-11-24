Dubai. The countdown has begun for a truly immersive experience for Porsche owners, motoring and esports enthusiasts, culture and photography lovers and everyone else in the family, as the highly anticipated Icons of Porsche returns for its second edition at Dubai Design District on November 26 and 27.

Taking visitors on a safari-themed journey celebrating Porsche’s rallying heritage, Icons of Porsche will also put the passion-led Porsche communities in the Middle East at the forefront of a fun and exciting weekend. Billed as the region's biggest celebration of classic cars, art and culture, the festival this year also features a Classic Car Award for owners of classic Porsches, the opportunity to meet racing legends such as Mark Webber, and an Offroad Cayenne passenger experience.

The event is split into five thematic zones for visitors to explore. This includes an Adventure Camp with a mix of offroad, overland and rallying displays; a Community Village for those who want to embrace the Porsche lifestyle; a Design Factory featuring Manufaktur and Porsche Design; an Electric Field where visitors can discover the thrill of Porsche cars in-game; and an Art Valley full of works by renowned international and local artists inspired by Porsche.

The family-friendly and free-to-attend event will feature multiple celebrations of key milestones, including 20 years of Porsche Cayenne, the brand’s first SUV model, 50 Years of Porsche Design, and an incredible 70 Years of Porsche Clubs.

The latest addition to Porsche’s model range, 911 Dakar will also take centre stage at Icons of Porsche with a regional premiere. Well-positioned to become another icon amongst the adventure-driven Porsche communities of the Middle East and beyond, the new model’s unveiling at the festival will underscore how Porsche delivers unexpected and unconventional brand moments.

The weekend-long event is about so much more than just cars – and visitors can participate in a photography contest that will be judged by car photography legend Rene Staud and award-winning journalist and photographer Florian Mueller. Visitors will also be able to interact with works by Porsche-loving digital artist Chris Labrooy, while children will have their calendar packed with a barrage of activities such as pedal car driving and arts and craft at the Porsche 4Kids Club.

Like the previous year, the 30,000-sq metres outdoor event will host the biggest display of classic Porsches in the region, as well as special rallying cars from Porsche Museum, popular food and beverage vendors and talented entertainment acts.

With this year’s festival incorporating experiences that offer something for everyone, registrations are filling up fast and visitors are encouraged to register before it’s too late.

Registrations to attend this year’s two-day festival free of charge are now open to the public at www.iconsofporsche.com. Be sure to follow and contribute to the #IconsofPorsche hashtag on social media.

Icons of Porsche 2021 Event Wrap video: https://newstv.porsche.com/en/article/198904.html

-Ends-