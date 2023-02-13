Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Retail Summit, the global content-led event which brings together the retail community, announces its regional speaker line-up and sessions. Taking place on 14 & 15 of March 2023 at both the Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah and the soon-to-open Atlantis, The Royal, The Retail Summit, organized in partnership with Dubai Chamber, will welcome nine of the region’s leading retail professionals to the stage, delving into the most pressing issues on the modern retail agenda.

Off the back of Dubai’s recent announcement of its $8.7 trillion economic plan to boost trade, investment and global hub status, there is no better time for regional retailers to take center stage at the highly-anticipated The Retail Summit. This year’s lineup of regional speakers include David Vercruysse, President of Fashion, Beauty & Homeware of Chalhoub Group; Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer of Chalhoub Group; Dharmin Ved, CEO of 6thStreet; Yasser Taher, CEO of Magrabi; Neeraj, Teckchandani, CEO & Director of Apparel Group; Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO of Souq.com & VP Amazon MENA of Amazon; Khadija Oubala, CEO of Sultan Center Group; Saud Alsulaiman, Group CEO of Alsulaiman Group, and Tapan Vaidya, CEO of Papa John’s UAE & KSA.

These names will accompany the previously announced speaker lineup, including Tommy Hilfiger; Michael Ward, CEO of Harrods; Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik; Jo Malone, Founder of Jo Loves; David Gandy, Founder, Wellwear; Ryan Goldston, Co-Founder, APL – Athletic Propulsion Labs; Manju Malhotra, CEO, Harvey Nichols and Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason, to name a few.

Debating matters at the heart of the retail industry, the speakers will focus on three content pillars; sustainability, customer engagement and new technologies. Speakers spotlight sessions include “Let’s Get Phygital: How 6thStreet Is Reimagining The GCC Shopping Experience” led by Dharmin Ved, CEO of 6thStreet and “Meeting Customer Expectations in Today’s World” led by Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO of Souq.com & VP Amazon MENA of Amazon.

Panelled discussions will also open up the floor to conversations on “Sustainability Value Chains: Because We Only Have One Planet” led by Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer of Chalhoub Group, “The Customer Is King – Crafting Next Generation, Personalised Customer Journeys” led by Yasser Taher, CEO of Magrabi and Tapan Vaidya, CEO of Papa John’s UAE & KSA, and “Reviving Legacy Formats: What Is The Future Of Speciality Retail?” led by Saud Alsulaiman, Group CEO of Alsulaiman Group.

David Vercruysse, President of Fashion, Beauty & Homeware of Chalhoub Group, will be discussing “Building A Truly Customer Centric Operating Model” and comments, “Chalhoub Group is committed to building meaningful connections with customers by becoming a fully hybrid retailer that can deliver best-in-class digital journeys and a seamless omnichannel experience. This movement of transformation and acceleration includes prioritizing e-commerce & technology as well as investing in the right talents and expertise to continue fostering the customer & employee experience. At this year’s Summit, I look forward to sharing the importance of bridging the gap between the digital and physical retail world and the role technology plays in creating a truly customer-centric approach.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO & Director of Apparel Group, will be delving into “Capturing the Imagination of Today’s Consumer” and comments, "The Apparel Group has demonstrated remarkable growth and expansion, evolving from a single store establishment in 1999 to a market presence of over 2025 stores in 2023. Our relentless pursuit of capturing new consumers has been a hallmark of our success. As we look ahead, we are honored to participate in the esteemed panel discussion at The Retail Summit, where industry leaders will gather to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas. This platform presents an unparalleled opportunity for us to reflect on the current state of the industry, challenge prevailing norms, and explore new and innovative approaches that can drive the industry forward. We are confident that this gathering will facilitate the sharing of best practices, foster collaboration and inspire new thinking, as we work together to shape the future of the retail landscape."

Khadija Oubala, CEO of Sultan Center Group, will be debating “The Competition For Retail Talent” and comments, “The Sultan Center Group is honored to be a panel speaker at The Retail Summit 2023, discussing how brands can align with the expectations of today's highly discerning, digitally savvy, and socially conscious workforce. With 41 years of rich heritage and a well-established reputation as 'Your Neighborhood Grocer' in Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan, we bring our unwavering commitment to quality and brand values to the Retail Summit. Join us in March as we demonstrate how Sultan's model attracts and retains top talent.”

Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, shares, “We are pleased to host some of the region's biggest names in retail this March and see the event return to the global stage in Dubai. I am excited to see how this edition will make an even greater impact on the retail industry and look forward to the much awaited event.”

Registration is available at www.theretailsummit.com.

Prices: Retailer: £995

Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions.

Non-Retailer: £2995

Includes full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions.

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations. The Retail Summit 2023 will take place at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on the 14th and 15th of March, 2023.

