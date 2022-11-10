All eyes on #RAKNYE2023 with 12-minute pyromusical extravaganza covering 4.7km set to welcome 2023

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: With less than two months to go, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), together with the Organising Committee of the Emirate’s New Year’s Eve celebration, is gearing up to welcome 2023 with a dazzling musical firework display and new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempts.

Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats, #RAKNYE2023 will see a 12-minute performance of fireworks light up the sky in a truly spectacular New Year’s celebration that cannot be missed. Covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, visitors will be mesmerized by a jaw-dropping pyromusical, set to break new records once again.

Additionally, residents and tourists alike can enjoy a calendar packed full of family friendly activities and events in the run up to New Year’s Eve with a host of festivals running across the destination from November 15th to December 31st, 2022.

The Organising Committee, led by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and comprising teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Marjan, Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra and others, is leading the preparations for this year’s event. The Committee’s key focus will be the safety of the public, with all precautionary measures taken in co-ordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health & Prevention.

Ras Al Khaimah already holds a number of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for previous editions of its awe-inspiring New Year pyrotechnic display. Watched by thousands of viewers along the beachfront, the Emirate embraced 2022 with a breath-taking firework show, employing over 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones. With that, the astonishing 2022 display entered the record books with two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display’.

To find out more, go to visitrasalkhaimah.com or visit Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s Instagram, YouTube and Facebook pages.

