Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) announced its participation in the upcoming edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, which will open its doors on 8 November for three days, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The economic zone looks forward to connecting with investors and manufacturing giants in the food and beverage (F&B) industry during its presence in the event, to showcase the vast business opportunities available for them in Ras Al Khaimah, understand their unique requirements and share the benefits of setting up a base in its cost-effective ecosystem.

Commenting on the participation in the exhibition, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “The demand for food in the region is only set to rise as the GCC population continues to grow, creating plenty of business opportunities for F&B investors who are aiming to expand their reach in the local and international markets. We are here to help such investors and industry players with a range of support services and excellent infrastructure catering to their needs.”

The economic zone is a preferred hub for global and local F&B brands such as cheese producer Italfood, Fast Moving Consumer Goods conglomerate Unikai Foods, dairy manufacturer Almarai, global tea supplier Ahmad Tea, and spice maker Sai Flavours.

“Hundreds of F&B companies from various sectors that call RAKEZ home are already a part of the growing supply chain that the new members can leverage through collaborations,” added Jallad.

At this year’s exhibition, RAKEZ is providing investors with attractive rates on manufacturing warehouses and land plots. To know more about RAKEZ offerings and to connect with its company formation experts, F&B investors are invited to visit the RAKEZ stand in DWTC’s Concourse 2 at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022.

