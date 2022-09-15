Winners to get cash prizes worth thousands of Dirhams

3 months challenge to help participants adopt positive lifestyle changes, improve BMI and reduce HbA1C

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: After the astounding success of RAK Hospital’s weight loss challenge earlier this year, the healthcare institution announces another community campaign; this time with a focus on helping people beat Diabetes. The RAK Diabetes Challenge 2022, launched today in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ras Al Khaimah, aims to reduce the biomarkers of the disease especially HbA1c levels and BMI amongst the diabetics thus lessening the risk of associated complications.

The prevalence of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is increasing worldwide. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has one of the world’s highest prevalence rates at 18.7% and is expected to reach 21.4% by 2030. In addition, approximately 40.7% of adults (aged 20–79 years) with T2D diabetes mellitus are unaware that they have the condition.

The main motto of the initiative is to help and guide people in bringing massive changes in the management of diabetes by lowering reliance on only medications, and by making lifestyle intervention a big tool for achieving the desired outcome. Over 5000 people are expected to be part of this challenge.

In the 12-week challenge, commencing on the 24th of September and culminating on the 20th of December 2022, participants will be assessed twice; once in the beginning and then at the end of 3-months. They will receive a lifestyle score determined on the basis of their current lifestyle habits including their exercise frequency, eating habits, and physical activity levels alongside being evaluated for BMI and HbA1c levels.

The winners will be chosen by the medical jury assigned for this activity and the criteria for judging the winners will be based on positive lifestyle changes, improved BMI and reduced HbA1C achieved during the campaign duration.

Male and female contestants will form different categories. The top 3 male and top 3 female winners in the physical category will win cash prizes worth AED 5000, AED 3000 and AED 2000 respectively whereas the top 3 winners in the Virtual Category (Male & Female) will receive RAK Hospital Gift Vouchers and other sponsored prizes. The other top 10, Male & Female participants, will get a complimentary RAK Hospital Swiss Health Check Voucher and other Prizes whereas certificates will be awarded to the top 100 participants

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital said, “Intensive lifestyle intervention can indeed replace prescription medication. Our idea is to help people understand that just popping a pill is not the solution until they are actually committed to altering their lifestyle. There is no cure for diabetes but remission is greatly possible by following a healthy lifestyle. With this move, we want to educate the community on how diabetes can be managed efficiently without much dependence on medications. Our team of expert physicians comprising diabetologist, endocrinologist, dietician, and physiotherapist will be there to support the contestants in their transformative journey.”

The trainers and professionals on the subject will consistently guide the contestants via weekly webinars, daily health tips and educative sessions, supporting them in implementing healthy lifestyle changes and management programs suitable for their individual requirements.

“We at RAK Hospital are pledging to minimize the burden of diabetes by reducing its complications and providing effective tools. It is known that diabetes is one the biggest menace faced by society today as a consequence of inappropriate lifestyle practices including sedentary habits, lack of physical activity, a diet heavy in processed and junk food etc. Moreover, diabetes is a major risk factor for premature death and serious complications including heart attack, stroke, blindness, amputation and kidney failure. However, the complications can be prevented or delayed by making lifestyle changes and this is what we would like people to understand and learn by becoming part of this challenge”, added Dr. J.M. Gauer, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Hospital.

Providing details of the contest, Prof. Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer, Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, RAK Hospital’s wellness arm stated, “The challenge is divided into two categories: physical and virtual as we would like people from all over UAE to benefit from this. Participants under both categories will first need to register themselves on the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2022 website to generate their unique registration number.

Furthermore, people participating under the Physical Diabetes Challenge Category can report to RAK Hospital premises on 24th and 25th September between 9 am to 5 pm where they will be assessed on their markers and given an HbA1c blood test for free. On the other hand, the Virtual Diabetes Challenge contestants may undergo the tests at any clinic of their choice and submit the results online; in this case, the cost of the test will be borne by the participant”

“It should be noted though since the competition specifically targets the diabetic and pre-diabetic population, the individuals with HbA1c of 5.7 and above will only be eligible to compete for winning prizes. Nevertheless, all participants irrespective of HbA1C will be entitled to receive weekly health tips and participate in the weekly webinars”, added Kennedy.

Type 2 diabetes is partly caused, maintained, and deteriorated by preventable risk factors such as physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, obesity, and smoking. Thus for many patients, lifestyle changes may be the most effective intervention.

People interested in being part of The RAK Diabetes Challenge 2022, please log in to www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com in order to register

Physical category participants can visit RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah from 9 am to 5 pm on 24th and 25th September