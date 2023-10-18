Dubai-UAE: – From drug design to generative chemistry, quantum computing will transform industries, supply chains and workforces around the world. In a session titled ‘Quantum Leaps’ at the Global Future Councils 2023 Annual Meeting, leading experts from QuantumDelta, SB Technology Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. shed light on the transformative potential of quantum computing when interfaced with AI.

Freeke Heijman, Co-Founder and Director of Ecosystem Development at QuantumDelta, highlighted the current state of quantum technology.

“Quantum technology is already here and has been for decades. Despite significant progress, it’s still in its early phase. There’s a lot of R&D but not yet commercial applications,” said Heijman.

Jack Hidary, Chief Executive Officer at SB Technology Inc., emphasized the game-changing role quantum computing plays when coupled with AI in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, clean energy and climate action.

“The next level of computing breakthrough takes us from the world of bits to the world of bits and apps. GPUs give us deep learning and LLMs, but we can now run the equations of physics on them, equations that govern how a molecule meets another molecule, how a potential drug can meet a receptor, how new battery chemistry can be conceived, new solar panels, new kinds of clean energy and diversification of energy sources,” Hidary said.

Hidary stressed the need to reduce the divide in AI and quantum capabilities across countries. "It's critical that the AI and quantum divide does not grow wider. Efforts must be made to train people universally and bridge this digital divide," he said.

Hidary also cautioned about the security challenges these AI and quantum technologies pose and urged decision-makers to have meaningful conversations to address and mitigate these concerns.

Charles Lim, Global Head of Quantum Communications and Cryptography at JPMorgan Chase & Co., spoke about the emerging quantum trend and how it will impact cybersecurity.

“The quantum trend is an emerging issue that governments and various bodies are now facing, but unlike the typical cyber risks faced today, it’s a fundamental one. But there is an inflection point; we need to migrate to a more sophisticated system that is quantum-resistant and secure in the long term,” Lim said.

Lim also touched upon the job landscape and how to harness the full potential of quantum, integrated sciences must come together to train both students and mid-career professionals.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2023, taking place from the 16-18 October in Dubai, is a critical opportunity for experts from around the world to meet and collaborate on solutions that will improve economic growth and human development.

