RIYADH: The Quality, Leadership, and the pursuit of Zero Harm Conference kicked off in Riyadh today, organized by the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC). This key two-day event, conducted in partnership with the Joint Commission International (JCI) and Joint Commission Arabia (JCA), is dedicated to advancing high-reliability practices in the healthcare industry. The conference will highlight the hospital's innovative methods in providing safe and harm-free healthcare environments and medical care.

The first day of the conference in Riyadh featured an array of workshops addressing the leadership dynamics of transitioning to high-reliability organizations and highlighting the hospital's innovative risk management and Robust Process Improvement model. Additionally, a significant workshop focused on teaching universal skills for error prevention in healthcare was conducted.

Targeted at healthcare sector leaders and practitioners, the conference is focused on reinforcing the principles of high reliability in healthcare institutions. It offers a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas and best practices about effective implementation, and presents a global stage where healthcare experts engage in discussions on the challenges associated with applying high-reliability practices in healthcare settings.

The second day of the conference will feature a series of engaging panel discussions, exploring the concept of high-reliability organizations, drawing parallels with the operational strategies of the nuclear energy and aviation industries. Topics include achieving sustainable high reliability in healthcare, practical applications in daily operations, and the impact on medical and nursing teams. A special focus will be given to King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre’s journey towards ensuring a harm-free healthcare service.

The event is one of KFSH&RC initiatives to elevate the standards of specialized healthcare through a high-profile conference. It marks a significant step in the hospital's commitment to fostering a secure healthcare environment. By concentrating on high-reliability strategies and emphasizing safety through specialized training and awareness programs, the hospital is setting a benchmark in the region for delivering safe and dependable care to its patients.

The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center is globally recognized for its exceptional specialized healthcare services and groundbreaking innovations. It stands as an advanced hub for medical research and education, committed to advancing medical technologies and raising the standard of healthcare on a global scale. Through collaborations with prominent local, regional, and international institutions, it aspires to deliver world-class services in clinical care, research, and education.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary & quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare in an integrated educational and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a Transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, not-for-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME Most Wired, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.

For media inquiries, please contact: KFSHRC@mcsaatchi.com