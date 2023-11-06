Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council concluded its participation in the eighth edition of the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), held in Singapore from October 31 to November 2, 2023, as a global partner this year. The event was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Singapore Saoud bin Jassim Al Jufairi.

The SWITCH flagship conference, organized by EnterpriseSG, is the leading startup festival in Asia that serves as a nexus for deep tech and champions the growth of Singapore’s startup and innovation ecosystem by catalyzing conversations and collaboration among eminent members of the global business and tech community.

This year’s switch attracted around 15,000 participants, a fifty percent increase from 2022. QRDI Council was one of the 28 global partners. QRDI Council announced the Qatar – Singapore Joint Innovation Challenge (QSJIC) in collaboration with MATAR, MoECC and QIC Digital Venture, this joint collaboration signifies a historic moment in the global advancement of innovation and technology.

In collaboration with EnterpriseSG and SWITCH, the QRDI Council participated in a market access panel and a networking session with businesses, providing a platform for innovative ideas to burgeon into implementable solutions. The initiative commenced with a riveting Panel Discussion centered around the Qatar-Singapore Joint Innovation Challenge (QSJIC). Dr. Francis Yeoh, Senior Advisor to QRDI Council, adeptly moderated the session, engaging with panelists who are challenge owners of MATAR, and MoECC.

Their insightful discourse set an enlightening prelude to the subsequent Networking Session, aptly titled ‘Bridging Innovations: Qatar - Singapore Joint Innovation Challenges’, where potential Singapore solution providers scored the opportunity to engage the Qatari entities directly to understand their innovation needs. These innovation needs beckoned Singapore’s vibrant startup community and innovative minds to propose viable solutions, nurturing a collaborative ethos between Qatar and Singapore while accentuating the boundless prospects of open innovation.

Ms. Nada Al-Olaqi, RDI Program Director of the QRDI Council, who was on the panel discussion held as part of the QRDI Council engagement activities at SWITCH 2023, expressed her enthusiasm about this collaboration and participation, saying, “Our participation in SWITCH is a remarkable milestone in the QRDI Council's journey. We are excited to join hands with Enterprise Singapore in launching the Qatar-Singapore Joint Innovation Challenge to provide valuable opportunities for Singapore companies to offer their innovations to Qatari entities. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and growth for Qatar while strengthening our global partnerships.”

The QSJIC is among the first activities between the QRDI Council and EnterpriseSG since the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June 2023. This strategic partnership aims to stimulate cross-border collaboration and open innovation, propelling Qatar towards becoming an innovation and knowledge-based economy. The MoU underscores the commitment to promote joint innovation programs, events, and initiatives that benefit both Qatari and Singaporean enterprises.

The QRDI Council, entrusted with developing and implementing the QRDI 2030 Strategy, is pivotal in strengthening Qatar's innovation ecosystem. EnterpriseSG, a statutory board under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, champions enterprise development and innovation in Singapore.

In August 2023, the QRDI Council has also entered another MoU with the Public Utilities Board (PUB) in Singapore. This was signed when Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, visited the city-state at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong. This MoU focuses on initiatives to digitize small and medium-sized companies and incubation programs, further cementing the QRDI Council's commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mr G. Jayakrishnan, Executive Director for South Asia, Middle East & Africa at EnterpriseSG, said, “The joint innovation call will further deepen innovation collaboration between Qatar and Singapore. Singapore companies have relevant expertise in areas of energy, environmental sustainability, and insurtech, and we are confident that they can be effective partners to the participating Qatar entities in developing solutions and products that contribute to Qatar’s sustainable development goals.”

To learn more about the QSJIC, please visit this link.

The partnership with SWITCH, the groundbreaking collaborations established through the MoUs, and the upcoming QSJIC collectively underscore the QRDI Council's dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and driving economic growth through technology and knowledge.

