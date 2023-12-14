​​​​​The joint initiative to build institutional capacity for local SMEs through knowledge-sharing and connecting innovation leaders with up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), concluded Fourth Edition of the robust Strategic Product Management Bootcamp for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

This transformative initiative is poised to empower Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in today's fiercely competitive market. The training sessions were held from December 3rd till December 7th, 2023, QSTP Alladin room served as the venue for these intensive training sessions.

Over the course of these intensive five days of hands-on training, participants were immersed in a transformative learning experience. These programs were meticulously designed to provide them with the essential skills and strategic insights necessary to drive excellence in their products and services. It covered a comprehensive spectrum, beginning with the foundational stages of innovation where Design Thinking and Concept Assessment pave the way.

Mohammed Khamis Al-Sulaiti, Founder and Managing Director of Wqtah and Omar Ashour, Co-Founder & CEO at EButler were the guest speakers at the event. Moving forward, participants delved into the details of product management with Business Case Building, Value Proposition Building, Financials & Pricing, and Defining Product Requirements. The journey continued as they gain expertise in Product Launch Planning and Messaging for Launch, followed by a comprehensive understanding of product lifecycle management encompassing Win/Loss Analysis, Continuous Product Planning, and Product Retirement & Replacement Strategy. Throughout this enlightening journey, participants cultivated a strategic mindset through Market Research, Competitive Analysis, Mega-Trending, and Road Mapping.

Faraj Jasim Abdulla, the RDI Program Manager at QRDI Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, “In the spirit of fostering innovation and strategic excellence, the Fourth Edition of the Strategic Product Management Bootcamp, presented by QRDI Council in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank and Innovation Cafe, stands as a testament to our commitment in empowering Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Qatar. Over five transformative days, participants embarked on a journey, honing essential skills from design thinking to product lifecycle management, equipping them to thrive in today's competitive market. This initiative reflects QRDI Council's dedication to supporting entities, both large and small, through innovative programs, reinforcing our role as catalysts for growth and excellence in Qatar's dynamic landscape of research, development, and innovation.”

Mohammed Al Emadi, Senior Manager of Investment at QDB, emphasized the pivotal role of the collaboration, stating, “In bringing together Innovation Cafe's expertise in entrepreneurship and QRDI Council’s unwavering commitment to research and development, we have created a synergy that promises to be a game-changer for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. QDB is proud to be part of this transformative initiative, contributing our resources to empower local businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the challenges of the modern business landscape. Through strategic partnerships like these, we aim to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and position Qatar as a hub for entrepreneurial success.”

The QRDI Council continues to support government entities, Large Local Enterprises (LLEs) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through innovative programs and workshops such as the Qatar Open Innovation program and the ideation workshop, among others. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities as well as industry experts.

