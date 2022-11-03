Doha: – Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) held an Online Graduate Studies Open House on November 2. Prospective students (in Qatar and worldwide) had the opportunity to take the next step towards a graduate education and learn about HBKU’s world-class academic programs. Applications for the 2023/2024 academic year are now open.

Dr. Michael J. Benedick, HBKU Provost, welcomed attendees and in his message reflected on the university’s tradition of educational excellence, its multidisciplinary focus, and research priorities. These include sustainability, precision health, artificial intelligence, social progress, and progressive education, which aim to address societal challenges.

Held under the theme ‘Your Future is Here’, the Online Graduate Studies Open House featured live, concurrent sessions for the six colleges. The university deans and faculty presented an academic overview and provided in-depth information about the features and research opportunities that make HBKU’s programs unique.

In addition, the admissions team shared the application requirements, and details of merit-based scholarships and financial assistance, while Student Affairs gave insight on campus life at HBKU and Education City. Students were able to interact with all the speakers during a live chat question-and-answer session.

Commenting on the online event, Dr. Benedik said: “HBKU continues to see high demand for our forward-thinking academic and research programs. In the current academic year, the university witnessed unparalleled interest and welcomed its largest incoming cohort since its founding. An HBKU graduate degree prepares students to do discipline-specific research alongside our extraordinary faculty. Our vibrant academic community brings together students from diverse backgrounds, geographically and discipline-wise, and encourages them to use their disciplinary knowledge and to pursue truly multidisciplinary and innovative approaches to addressing important global and local problems. We must encourage academically talented students, interested in making a difference in the world, to explore the opportunity to pursue a world-class research education at HBKU. I look forward to seeing HBKU graduates serving as leaders across all sectors of the country and the region in the very near future.”

The deadline for international applicants to join HBKU in Fall 2023 is February 1. The deadline for Qatari and residents (with eligibility for merit-based funding) is March 15, with last-minute applications closing on May 15. Prospective students can learn more at www.hbku.edu.qa/en/admissions.

As a member of Qatar Foundation, HBKU’s academic and research programs are designed to address the needs of Qatar and global markets, imbue a sense of innovation, and address future challenges. For more about HBKU’s academic and national research capabilities, please visit hbku.edu.qa

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.