Building on its success in previous years, QatarDebate Center is organizing the 4th edition of the U.S. Universities Arabic Debating Championship, which kicks off on October 13.

The University of Utah is hosting the three-day event, which brings together 150 competitors from 42 American universities to debate some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The championship provides a platform for students from different cultures to ​​meet, exchange ideas, and hone their skills in addressing critical global issues from various perspectives regardless of their personal convictions.

The remarkable success of previous editions has attracted an increasing number of American universities to take part in this year’s event, reflecting the key role that QatarDebate is playing in engaging students to express their ideas in Arabic.

QatarDebate organized the 1st edition of the championship at the prestigious Harvard University in 2019, while the University of Chicago and Stanford hosted the 2021 and 2022 editions, respectively.

The championship will feature 75 judges, who will moderate discussions on several issues.

Saad Al-Assad, a trainer at QatarDebate, said the Center, in cooperation with the American Debating Association, had organized a training program from August 19 to September 9 in preparation for the championship.

The program featured a variety of workshops on judging standards while participating teams and speakers from different age groups received training on the latest debate practices and how to establish and manage debate clubs.

“In preparation for the championship, weekly friendly debates were organized to hone the skills of judges and speakers. The second phase of the program will resume on the opening day of the championship, when the Center will organize on-campus training workshops that will bring together all participants.”

QatarDebate has recently finalized all administrative and logistical preparations for the championship including field visits to ensure that the venue is ready to host participants.

-Ends-

About QatarDebate

QatarDebate Centre, founded by Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, was established in 2008 and is the national debating organization for Qatar. We aim to be a guiding force in nurturing the spirit of free thought, open discussions, and constructive debate in Qatar, the wider Arab region and beyond.

At QatarDebate, we believe by “Enriching Dialogue, Empowering Minds”, we prepare the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to explore, analyze, and debate important issues from all sides.

The efforts of QatarDebate Center in spreading the culture of debate and open dialogue are expanding and spreading via building bridges of cooperation with many institutes locally and internationally. QatarDebate nurtures unique programs with the aim of spreading QatarDebate’s message across the globe.

QatarDebate Centre serves the community by partnering with local organizations and ministries to improve public discourse. We organize events and tournaments for schools and universities worldwide. QatarDebate also fosters Team Qatar, the national debating team that represents Qatar in international championships.