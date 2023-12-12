One of the world’s biggest technology conferences is set to debut in the MENA region for the very first time. The State of Qatar will welcome the renowned conference, ‘Web Summit,’ in February 2024 and will continue to host it for five the next five years.

Ahead of its role as host nation, dignitaries from Qatar Tourism attended Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, connecting with influential figures in the technology industry who are due to attend the inaugural Web Summit edition in Qatar.

Scheduled to run from February 26 to 29, 2024, the first edition of Web Summit Qatar will connect the tech world to growing ecosystems across the Middle East, Africa and India. Over the next five years, Web Summit Qatar will create new opportunities for thousands of international investors and industry leaders to connect, network and create a future that is driven by innovation.

Commenting on Qatar’s valuable participation in the Web Summit Lisbon and the significance of Doha’s hosting of the next edition of this renowned technology forum for the first time in the MENA region, His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO), said, “The Qatari delegation ensured to participate actively and effectively in the Web Summit Lisbon, hoping to leave a distinctive mark and provide a glimpse of what awaits visitors when they come to Doha’s edition of the world’s biggest tech event. We constantly aspire to amplify our distinguished technological status both regionally and globally to transform Doha into a vibrant hub for technology, and a home for innovation, which in turn shall boost tech investments to contribute to supporting and diversifying the Qatari economy in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming participants in Qatar for next year’s edition of the Web Summit, and we are excited that numerous major companies and top tech experts and specialists have already registered to participate.”

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar’s developed infrastructure, including its airport and growing network of international flights, as well as the expansions that have taken place in the country’s hospitality sector, all form a strong foundation to Qatar’s appeal as a destination for major business events. Business visitors in Qatar will get to experience inspiring architecture, unique traditional souqs and world-class museums, all under first-class hospitality.”

As a premier destination for global events and conferences, the State of Qatar is renowned for its exceptional safety standards, is home to 128 state-of-the-art meeting and conference venues, and offers a combined exhibition space of 70,000 square metres. Strategically positioned between East and West, Qatar boasts an award-winning national carrier and an international airport that has been voted the Best Airport in the World for two years in a row. Qatar’s commitment to visa facilitation is evident through the launch of the user-friendly “Hayya” platform, which ensures effortless visa processes for visitors of all nationalities.

Web Summit Qatar is a game-changer for the rapidly expanding tech scene in the region where the next generation of entrepreneurs in the Middle East will connect with investors, journalists, customers, partners, and more on a global scale. To participate, individuals can ensure their attendance, book their tickets, and select the desired packages through the website: Qatar.websummit.com.

With world-class facilities, seamless public transportation networks, open tourism visa policies and a strategic central location, Qatar has a strong and growing track record of hosting major global events and conferences.

Recently, Qatar inaugurated the second edition of the Qatar Travel Mart, which saw more than 60 nations take part. In addition, Qatar achieved a historic milestone by hosting the prestigious Geneva International Motor Show outside of Switzerland for the first time in the exhibition’s 100-year history.

Currently, Qatar is hosting Expo 2023 Doha, the first international horticultural exhibition to be held in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, until March 2024. Qatar is also preparing to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023™ at the start of 2024, following the tremendous success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

