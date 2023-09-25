Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), is set to ignite the automotive passion of Qatar with the inaugural edition of GIMS Qatar, scheduled to run from October 5 - 14, 2023.

Spanning over 10,000 m2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the exhibition will host 31 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery and much more. GIMS Qatar is set to showcase the latest innovations from industry, 10+ world premieres and 20+ regional premieres.

Alongside the main exhibition, GIMS Qatar 2023 will create the ultimate automotive festival of automotive excellence in Qatar with four immersive experiences taking place across some of the most prominent tourism destinations in the country. These include a "Future Design Forum" at the National Museum of Qatar, thrilling offroad adventures at Sealine, exhilarating ride-and-drive experiences at the Lusail International Circuit, an exquisite gallery of classic automobiles, and a grand parade of automotive excellence along the iconic Lusail Boulevard.

His Excellency Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: ""GIMS Qatar is setting the stage for what promises to be the most prestigious and influential automotive experience in the Middle East. Welcoming the world to the ultimate automotive festival is a testament to our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors. Hosting large-scale, globally recognised events such as GIMS Qatar exemplifies our commitment to our strategic vision of becoming the fastest-growing destination in the Middle East by 2030.”

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome a prestigious line-up of exhibitors to the inaugural edition of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar. For over a century, GIMS has been at the forefront showcasing automotive innovations and technology. Today, GIMS is excited to expand its legacy in the middle east, venturing for the first-time outside Geneva, by partnering exclusively with a dynamic and progressive country like Qatar”.

Taking place at the National Museum of Qatar in a closed event, and in close partnership with the upcoming Qatar Auto Museum and Car Design News, GIMS Qatar will host a Forum for the future of car design, which will include a rich programme of keynote speakers, exclusive panel discussions and a networking lunch that will facilitate disruptive dialogue and cross-disciplinary thinking to discuss the future of the automotive industry.

The Sealine Adventure Hub, located at the luxurious Outpost Al Barari, will offer adventure seekers the opportunity to explore the surrounding dunes and see first-hand the skills and capabilities of automotive brands participating in GIMS Qatar 2023 as they conquer the toughest terrains.

In collaboration with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), GIMS Qatar will also host four exclusive Track Days at Lusail International Circuit. Guests will be invited to enjoy premiere access with the unique opportunity to drive on the newly renovated circuit directly following the F1 champions.

The Urban Playground at Lusail Boulevard will bring the passion and energy of GIMS Qatar to life with engaging performances and interactive activities. A special Parade of Excellence will take place on October 12 at 19:00 which will feature up to 100 dream cars and unique models cruising along Lusail Boulevard’s 1.3km iconic strip.

At the DECC, a Classics Gallery will offer visitors an opportunity to discover an exclusive line-up of the world’s greatest and finest motorcars. Showcasing some of the best cars ever made and top concourse winners, this exhibit is a must-attend event for all discerning classic car buyers, collectors, and enthusiasts. The exquisite display also shines spotlight on the automotive jewels from Qatari and Arabian private collections.

GIMS Qatar will be open daily at the DECC from 14:00 – 22:00, and 10:00 – 22:00 on Saturdays. The event will see free entrance during weekdays and ticketed entrance, QAR 50, during weekends. Tickets, including those for free entry, are available on the Virgin Megastore website and are required for entry into the event.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

About Geneva International Motor

The Geneva International Motor Show has been a springboard for the future of mobility since 1905. The GIMS is considered the most important motor show in Europe and one of the most prestigious and influential in the world. With the launch of GIMS Qatar, the Geneva International Motor Show is expanding its presence to include a new city host, Doha. The organiser and rights holder of the GIMS is the Geneva-based "Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile de Genève" foundation.

Web: www.genevamotorshow.com