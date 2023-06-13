PwC Middle East launched a capacity upskilling event in ‘AlUla’ at the AlUla Language Institute – an on-the-job training programme which aims to upskill, coach and equip fresh AlUla graduates.

The programme will accelerate the development of AlUla graduates across essential skills including consulting, digital capabilities, project management, data analytics, risk and quality, among others.

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia have launched a national upskilling and training event in ‘AlUla’ an on-the-job training programme that leverages the global consultancy’s collective industry expertise and aims to provide hands-on professional experience to fresh Saudi graduates in AlUla. The event took place at the AlUla Language Institute.

This programme reinforces PwC Middle East’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s local community as well as the nationalisation agenda by reducing unemployment and supporting the development of next-generation talent.

The young Saudi graduates from AlUla will start their “Training and Employment” journey by enrolling in a three-week consulting training programme, after which they will be given the opportunity to learn the essence of consulting within PwC’s various lines of service, enhance their digital capabilities and acquire skills and experience in process mapping, hypothesis-based problem solving, data analytics, risk & quality, project management and more.

Sameer Saleh,Transformation Management Unit Lead Partner - Government & Public Sector, PwC Middle East said: “At PwC, we strongly believe in the capabilities and potential of the youth and as such, we place great emphasis in ensuring they are equipped with a comprehensive and future-ready skillset to kick-start a thriving career.” He added: “We recognise that investing in local talent not only enables us to better meet the needs of our local clients but helps us build a more sustainable talent model aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision for 2030 and beyond.”

The participants range from a variety of backgrounds such as archaeology, law, anthropology, business administration, electrical engineering and more, which demonstrates the diversity and inclusivity of PwC’s ambition to support the Kingdom’s talent and their careers. Sanah Alharbi, one of the participants spoke about the program saying: “This program not only represents an opportunity for personal and professional growth but also reflects the transformative potential it has for the AlUla community.”

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 24 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 8,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2023 PwC. All rights reserved

Contact:

Dana Safawi| dana.safawi@pwc.com|

More details:

@PwC_Middle_East on LinkedIn and Twitter