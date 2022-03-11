Dubai, UAE: Amid hundreds of renowned international brands, the Dubai International Boat Show – which opened on Wednesday and runs until Sunday – features a range of regional launches as part of its Proudly UAE campaign, which aims to turn the global spotlight on incredible local talents and highlight the country’s rich maritime heritage.

UAE heavyweight Gulf Craft is celebrating its 40-year voyage this year and is marking its presence at this year’s show by presenting its largest fleet yet of boats and yachts, ranging from 34 to 120 feet. It is also debuting its latest Nomad 70 SUV and Silvercat 40cc vessels, as well as revealing exclusive details of its unreleased luxury superyacht, the Majesty 111.

Speaking from the show, Mohammed Alshaali, Gulf Craft chairman, said: “The Dubai International Boat Show is an event that celebrates the UAE’s fast-growing yachting sector, but also pays tribute to our region’s rich maritime heritage. This year, we are highlighting the growth of our company as well as showcasing a series of new models all manufactured from our integrated facility in the UAE.”

UAE-based Azzam Water Jet, a subsidiary of Azzam International Group, has launched its latest foray into extreme watersports. In partnership with German manufacturers Lampuga, the inflatable eco-friendly motorised surfboards come in two options. The Lampuga Air combines great performance and practical design, making it exceptionally user-friendly, while the Lampuga Rescue combines speed and stability, making it the ultimate partner in coastal rescue operations. Also on display is its Interceptor board, a product specially tailored for the military and coastguard as it boasts a range of relevant features, including a silent engine powered by the latest jet technology.

“With Lampuga surfing boards, we share the same spirit of Dubai International Boat Show, which stands out as a true celebration of life and leisure at sea,” said Abdulmunam Lootah, CEO of Azzam Water Jet. “We are aware that we operate in an environment that accepts no less than excellent, perfect, safe, and different. That's why we have brought into the market Lampuga Air from Lampuga – a ground-breaking design that has pushed the boundaries of traditional watersports to make easy and fun surfing a reality for everyone, regardless of experience-level, age, and physique.”

Local manufacturer Al Suwaidi Marine is showcasing two new fishing boats – the ASM 20 and the ASM 34, which range from 20-feet to 34-feet respectively. “We have been making passenger and fishing vessels from our workshop in Al Jaddaf since 2003 and it has been amazing to see how the local maritime industry has grown over these past two decades,” said Haitham Mohamed, Operations Manager, Al Suawidi Marine. “While the ASM 34 is made to withhold higher tides, the ASM 20 is made for shallow waters. We also have a 42-foot superyacht in the works that we are looking to launch next year.

“We are quite literally ‘proudly UAE’ and it is great to see so many other homegrown brands coming together at the show. We’ve participated in boat shows across the region and feel so proud to see locally built vessels compete with multiple European and American yachts. This is our fourth year at the Dubai International Boat Show and we look forward to returning next year.”

Elsewhere at the show, local brands such as Al Mazrooei Boats, specialty coffee concept OATH and a pop-up from the popular Dibba Bay Oysters sit alongside regional favourites Carter & White, with their wide range of marine hospitality products, and luxury chocolatier Leaves Chocolate, demonstrating an eclectic spectrum of local talent and F&B.

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 runs from 9th-13th March at Dubai Harbour, the event’s Venue Host and VIP Registration Partner. On-site registration is not available and should be completed in advance via www.boatshowdubai.com

