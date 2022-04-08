DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Peru lowered the curtain on its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion winning the Gold Award of Self-built pavilions – Category B (between 1,750m2 and 2,500m2) at the BIE Day Ceremony of Prizes and Awards.

The Peru Pavilion hosted 1,767,380 visitors as the Peruvian cuisine played an important role in important events such as Women's Day and the Month of the Wonders of the World. The international public had the possibility of experiencing Peruvian products and regional cuisine, linked with tourism and exports.

Under this premise, gastronomic demonstrations were carried out for children and adults, including visits from Emirati schools, as Peruvian products are gaining more and more acceptance in the United Arab Emirates.

The Peruvian pavilion was also an important point of commercial contact between SMEs from different regions of Peru and international buyers. Peru’s amazing tourist destinations and great exportable offer were showcased during the Trade Mission organized within the Universal Expo.

Peru’s commercial event attracted export, tourism, and investment business for Peru, allowing international buyers to visit the pavilion to see first-hand all of Peru's potential. The Trade Mission along with the participation in the Arab Health and Gulfood fairs helped Peru to materialize commercial agreements for $50.7 million. Moreover, it is expected to reach a total of US$70 million by 2024.

Among the most outstanding moments of the Peruvian participation in Expo Dubai are the inauguration and ribbon cutting of the Peru pavilion, which included the reception of the World Travel Awards 2021; the exhibition "The Mochicas, masters of the desert" dedicated to the Lord of Sipán, which presented exquisite replicas of his jewels to 235,000 visitors; and the National Day of Peru where the cultural diversity, the richness and the legacy of Peruvians where represented by renowned chefs, artisans and musicians.

The participation of Peru was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR) through PROMPERÚ, and had the commitment of talented Peruvians, as well as the support of DP World, Pisco 1615, Flo Trading, Modenart Perú, Terracota Lab and Adolf Finseth.

-Ends-

For more information please visit: https://peruexpodubai.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Sarah Ali Maher

Sarah.mohamed@dragontrail.com