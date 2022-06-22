Qetaifan Projects signs deal with Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors to collaborate closer on the integration of sustainability standards

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited Cityscape Qatar today at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center to receive updates on real estate launches and foreign direct investment opportunities.

Cityscape Qatar, the country’s leading real estate investment, development, and networking event has gathered more than 60 exhibitors from across seven nations. During the tour, Sheikh Khalid spoke with senior representatives from local firms Qatari Diar, Qetaifan Projects, Bin Al Sheikh Real Estate Development, and Mart Real Estate. His Highness also spoke with international developers DAMAC before touring the inaugural Turkish Pavilion.

Elsewhere, Qetaifan Projects signed a deal with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to collaborate closer on the integration of international sustainability standards – a key pillar of Qatar’s Vision 2030. Taking part in the signing ceremony was Jordan D’Gama, head of insight, strategy and success at RICS, and Hesham Sharaf, chief operating officer at Qetaifan Projects.

Speaking of the partnership, Sharaf said stronger collaboration and support can ultimately produce genuine, tangible results.

“With sustainability high on the agenda for all real estate stakeholders, we are pleased to confirm both RICS and Qetaifan will be pledging their support for the international property measurement standard (IPMS). This is a universal measurement standard that forms the basis of sustainability metrics, valuation, and building efficiency. IPMS is expected to bring confidence and transparency to international property markets through the introduction of a consistent method for measuring property. It will overcome the existing concerns and confusion that can arise through the use of multiple measurement standards throughout the world. These can lead to deviations of up to 24 per cent in building measurements, so it is no small matter.”

Chris Speller, Cityscape’s group director, added: “As we close the doors on our 10th edition in Qatar, it is fantastic to see such a buzz around the show floor with real, tangible business being conducted. As we look forward to the FIFA World Cup and the positive impact it will have on various economies, including real estate, we can’t wait to see what other opportunities will arise for our partners, stakeholders and visitors at Cityscape Qatar 2023.”

Cityscape Qatar runs from June 20-22 and is supported by platinum sponsors Qetaifan Projects and Aqarco.

