Dubai: Preparations are in full swing as the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) gears up for the 5th edition of the ‘Legislative Week”, scheduled from November 20 to 23, 2023. The flagship event will be held at both the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library and the SLC’s premises in the Dubai Design District. The Legislative Week 2023 will witness the participation of legal experts and keynote speakers from the SLC and its strategic partners engaged in government work.

Through this event, the SLC is set to provide an enriching platform for fostering legal knowledge and enhancing legislative awareness. The Legislative Week is aimed at facilitating exchange of valuable legislative insights and experiences among legislators and legal professionals, as well as exploring innovative avenues that harmonise the legislative system with the ambitious national visions and strategies.

The Legislative Week 2023 agenda features panel discussions and keynote speeches addressing various topics, including the legislative impact assessment; smart solutions for creating an integrated legislative environment; the significance of international treaties and conventions in advancing Dubai’s leadership; legislative sustainability; forward-looking legislation; legislative governance in Dubai; and the approach adopted by the SLC to ensure that the Dubai legislation keeps abreast of rapid technological advancements.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, said: “The ‘Legislative Week 2023’ is a testament of SLC’s unwavering commitment to fostering legal culture, enhancing the adaptability and sustainability of the legislative system, and improving the efficiency of legislation-making practices and methodologies through legislative impact assessment. The Legislative Week 2023 will focus on ways to enhance integration, sustainability, and legislative governance, as well as framing and regulating pivotal sectors within future economic models. The event aims to shed light on Dubai’s success story in fortifying its future readiness through developing forward-looking and agile legislation. Furthermore, the event will serve as a platform for showcasing the role of the Dubai legislative ecosystem in consolidating its global leadership, providing an interactive platform for sharing insights and ideas on legislative challenges, and exploring new vistas for developing the legislative infrastructure in alignment with the national development strategies. "

The inauguration of the Legislative Week 2023 will take place at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library. The first two keynote speeches will focus on the smart solutions adopted by the SLC General Secretariat to create an integrated legislative environment, unveiling the recently launched Dubai Legislation Digital Platform. The second keynote speech will highlight the significance of international treaties and conventions for advancing Dubai’s leadership.

A significant highlight of this year’s edition will be the ‘Legislative Conference,’ functioning as a mini-conference under the broader scope of the Legislative Week. The specialised conference will feature two sessions. The first session, led by legislative experts from the SLC, who will delve into key legislative challenges facing legislators globally, presenting the SLC approach to overcoming each of these challenges. The second session will be led by a senior official from the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts, focusing on the role of Dubai’s unique legislative, legal, and judicial ecosystem in fortifying Dubai’s leadership in global economy and attracting investments.

On the second day, the event will launch the Legislative Laboratory, a platform designed to support the exchange of legal insights, ideas, and initiatives, with a session that will review strategies to improve the flexibility, agility, and sustainability of the legislative system. The events on the third and fourth days of the Legislative Week 2023 will be held at the SLC premises at the Dubai Design District. The sessions will be held under the umbrella of Legislation-making Workshop, enabling participants to engage in a variety of interactive activities related to legislative drafting.

