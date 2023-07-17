Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The highly anticipated PRCA MENA Digital Awards have officially opened for submissions, this year, with a new category: Best Use of AI in a Campaign. Designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional campaigns that have successfully harnessed the power of AI technologies to enhance PR strategies, engage audiences, and achieve remarkable results, this category invites PR agencies and professionals to showcase their creativity, ingenuity, and mastery in utilizing AI-driven approaches to achieve their communication objectives.

These Awards are a prestigious platform that recognises excellence and innovation in the PR industry across the MENA region. The addition of the Best Use of AI in a Campaign category reflects the industry's growing reliance on AI technologies to deliver outstanding PR outcomes.

The entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges, comprising industry experts, and thought leaders, who will assess entries based on criteria including innovation, creativity, effectiveness, and the integration of AI technologies.

Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA EMEA, commented on the significance of AI in PR: "From strategic planning to execution and analysis, AI-powered technologies are making significant contributions at every stage of the PR process. With the Best Use of AI in a Campaign category, entrants will have the opportunity to showcase how they integrated AI technologies into their PR campaigns, demonstrating strategic thinking, technical expertise, and measurable outcomes. We encourage submissions to include details on the AI tools and platforms employed, campaign objectives, implementation strategies, and the tangible impact generated."

For more information on the Awards programme and the submission process, please visit the PRCA MENA website. The early bird deadline for submissions ends 25th August, and the final deadline is 22nd September 2023.

