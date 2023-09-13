Dubai – PRCA MENA, the leading professional association for public relations and communications in the Middle East and North Africa, is delighted to unveil the agenda for its highly anticipated PRCA MENA Conference 2023, set to take place on November 8th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dedicated to industry professionals, this event is expected to draw both local and international attendees, marking a significant milestone for the PRCA MENA community.

PRCA, founded in the UK in 1969, expanded its reach to the Middle East and Africa with the establishment of PRCA MENA in Dubai in 2016. Over the years, PRCA MENA has experienced steady growth, particularly in the past two years. Now, PRCA MENA is proud to venture into organising the Conference and Digital Awards in Riyadh for the first time, with the vibrant city providing the perfect backdrop for this occasion.

Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA MENA, stated, "PRCA MENA is privileged to have members who work closely with us, and they have consistently expressed their desire for a conference in Saudi Arabia. In response to their needs, we partnered with One Group, a marketing and communication group based in Riyadh, to create an exciting conference program tailored for PR professionals in the region."

This premier industry gathering promises to bring together the crème de la crème of the public relations world, providing a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and recognition of outstanding achievements in the field. The conference agenda boasts a diverse range of insightful sessions covering key PR industry topics and trends.

Conference Highlights:

Keynote Session: Prepare for an electrifying revelation. The Value of PR in MENA: Delve into a comprehensive report jointly crafted by PRCA MENA and YouGov, offering insights into how the PR industry is perceived across diverse countries and industries in the MENA region. Crafting Successful PR Campaigns: Unearth the secrets behind crafting successful PR campaigns in the distinctive Saudi Arabian landscape. AI vs. PR: Engage in a riveting panel discussion exploring the transformative potential of AI in PR and how the industry can adapt to this revolutionary change. Sponsored Sessions: Immerse yourself in a series of specialised sessions conducted in both Arabic and English, designed to provide practical insights and valuable takeaways. Evolving PR Agencies in Saudi Arabia: Gain perspectives on the dynamic shifts and challenges facing PR agencies in the Saudi market. Saudi PR VISION: Peer into the future of PR within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Stay tuned for forthcoming speaker announcements as we prepare to unveil the accomplished experts who will guide these insightful discussions.

To secure your seat at this historic event and access the complete conference agenda, kindly visit: PRCA MENA Conference and Digital Awards 2023

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global