Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In recognition of the most outstanding PR campaigns and talent contribution to the industry, the sixth edition of the coveted PRCA MENA Awards feted the best of teams, campaigns, and individuals with 28 awards. The ceremony was held at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR and sponsored by 3Gem.

Being the industry’s top benchmarking event that showcases PR influence, the evening witnessed leading practitioners and campaigners from across the Middle East and North Africa region represent innovation and quality work. The Awards were a huge success with more than 100 entries than last year.

The judging was done by an esteemed jury of 38 industry leaders from across the world and members of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the world’s largest professional PR body.

In addition to the 28 winner’s awards, the judges recognized a total of 32 highly commended entries for their excellence of work in different categories.

The top line winners for the evening were Weber Shandwick MENAT that bagged the Large Consultancy of the Year Award and The PR Leader of the Year award was conferred upon Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, TishTash Marketing and Public Relations while Ziad Ashkar from Gambit Communication, the fresh talent inducted in the industry was encouraged as the Rising Star of the Year.

Hayley Clements MPRCA, General Manager, PRCA MENA, said: “It has been an incredible year as the industry continues to deliver engaging campaigns in times that are still limping back to normalcy. Agencies, campaigns, and professionals who have delivered impactful messaging and engaging deliverables throughout the year enjoy the limelight today. Proving the value of your contribution is essential and winning a PRCA award is the testimony of your hard work and innovation.”

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to our host of the evening Katie Jensen – International Broadcast Journalist and Communications coach – and to our illustrious panel of judges who had their work cut out the best of talent from a crème flow of achievers and select this year’s finalists.

The full list of winners can be seen below.