Dubai: The PRCA MENA Awards 2023 ceremony – sponsored by 3Gem - took place last night at Trader Vic’s in Hilton Palm Jumeirah Dubai, celebrating winners across 35 categories.

The region’s leading PR awards night was headlined by Weber Shandwick MENAT winning the Large Consultancy of the Year Award, and Atteline’s Sophie Simpson being recognised as the PR Leader of the Year.

Monika Fourneaux MPRCA, Head of EMEA, PRCA MENA, said: “The PRCA MENA Awards 2023 ceremony was a true celebration of the region's best in communications. With over more than 400 entries than last year, the quality of competition was even greater, proving yet again, the PRCA MENA Awards as the industry’s benchmark. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!"

The full list of winners can be seen here: https://prca.mena.global/2022-conference-and-awards/prca-mena-regional-awards-2023-winners/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.



Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities.



We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/