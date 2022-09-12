Sharjah: As we approach October, the most important month in the calendar year for raising community awareness about the early detection and timely diagnosis of breast cancer, the UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)’s Pink Caravan initiative is calling on public and private sector organisations to come together and get behind the targeted efforts and community wide activations they are planning to roll out in observance of the international Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Breast cancer became the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12 percent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



For over 10 years, the Pink Caravan’s targeted efforts to increase community awareness, offer free early detection screenings and checkups, and getting government entities, businesses and existing partners involved in sponsoring their multipronged activities to promote breast health in the UAE have reaped tremendous results with big names across sectors coming forward to support their cause.



In 2021, for instance, the generosity and support extended by sponsors and partners enabled Pink Caravan to deliver thousands of free breast health checkups including 2197 clinical breast examinations, 1019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests.



To continue building on this success, Pink Caravan has called on organisations big and small, retailers, businesses, government and semi-government entities and others to support and and sponsor its activations, setting a global example of how our collective will to safeguard ourselves and protect our community is fiercer than breast cancer.

There are multiple ways to get involved with, support and sponsor Pink Caravan’s comprehensive international Breast Cancer Awareness Month programme. To know more, please contact Info@pinkcaravan.ae or through social media channels @ThePinkCaaravan.



There are plentiful opportunities to get involved with Pink Caravan’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month activations. These include signing up for their Corporate Wellness Day initiative to offer your employees access to expert awareness lectures, clinical examinations for women aged 40+ and mammogram vouchers. Their state-of-the-art Medical Mobile Clinic can also be booked or sponsored for the provision of free breast and cervical cancer screenings to members of the community. More information can be found in the Pink Caravan Awareness Day Booking Form.



While cancer is a universal public health problem and a leading cause of death worldwide, according to FOCP, it is also a uniting force that brings communities together in pursuit of a common social goal thereby boosting cohesion and fraternity.

