Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Pfizer conducted a discussion about the latest advances and breakthroughs in cancer care to improve patient lives in its first Middle East, Russia, and Africa (MERA) Precision Medicine Summit. The event brought together more than 90 regional and international expert oncologists and pathologists to discuss the advances in precision medicine for cancer treatments. The experts explored innovations in treatments for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma.

In 2020, the World Health Organization reported a staggering number of cancer cases and deaths worldwide. More than 19 million new cases of cancer were detected in 2022, and the global death toll from all types of cancer reached approximately 10 million[1]. Among these, lung cancer accounted for the highest fatality rate, claiming around 1.8 million lives. Colorectal cancer followed closely with 900 thousand deaths, while liver cancer caused 830 thousand deaths1. Regionally, there is a growing concern regarding the rising incidence of cancer. Projections indicate a startling 1.8-fold increase in cancer cases in the Arab world[2], underscoring the urgent need for timely action.

To address this growing concern, precision medicine represents a bright future in cancer treatment. It refers to tailored medical treatment to individual characteristics of each patient and their cancer. Precision medicine involves analyzing a patient's genetic makeup, tumor characteristics, and other relevant factors to identify targeted therapies that are likely to be more effective and have fewer side effects. By personalizing treatment plans based on specific molecular profiles, precision medicine aims to improve outcomes and enhance the overall quality of care for cancer patients.

The summit covered its impact on patients, including cancer genomics, biomarkers, molecular diagnostics, targeted drug therapies and its future perspectives. Following the summit, Pfizer also hosted an insightful media discussion with expert oncologists Dr Yasser Abdel Kader, Dr Shaheenah Dawood and Dr Simon Nayler about the findings. In this discussion, Pfizer launched its cancer awareness campaign ‘Take Action’ that urges healthcare providers, patients, and the general public in the region to proactively take charge of their health by recognizing the importance of early cancer detection and embracing necessary measures.

Hatem El Kadi, MERA Regional Oncology Medical Lead, Pfizer, comments on the impact of precision medicine in cancer care, “Precision medicine has revolutionized cancer care, allowing for tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles and tumor characteristics. By personalizing treatment approaches, we have the potential to significantly enhance patient care and transform the entire landscape of cancer treatment. These advancements represent a hopeful future for cancer patients, offering targeted therapies that maximize effectiveness while minimizing side effects. It’s also a great opportunity to enhance awareness for cancer and educate people on how to take action against this disease.”

Yasser Abdel Kader – Professor of Oncology and Director of the Oncology Department Research Unit, Cairo University, Egypt, shared, “In my daily work with patients in Egypt, I witness the devastating effects of cancer every day. That’s why it’s great to see the advancements in precision medicine. This approach has revolutionized the field, leading to improved treatment outcomes, reduced adverse effects, and enhanced patient satisfaction.”

Shaheenah Dawood – Consultant Medical Oncologist Adjunct Clinical Professor, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine & Health Sciences, UAE, stated, “The advent of precision medicine has ushered in a new era in cancer care, empowering oncologists to precisely target specific molecular alterations driving tumor growth. It gives me renewed hope as each day, I witness the resilience and strength of individuals battling cancer. I’m happy to see the new developments in precision medicine, and together, we can pave the way for transformative advancements in cancer care.”

Simon Nayler – Partner, Consultant Pathologist Drs Gritzman and Thatcher Inc. Laboratories, South Africa, said “With a diverse population in South Africa, the fight against cancer presents unique challenges, but our unwavering resolve drives us forward. As scientists in the region develop increasingly precise medicines, we strive to enhance cancer patient care. Through the personalized and targeted approach of precision medicine, we hold great promise in maximizing patient outcomes, fueling hope for a brighter future in the battle against cancer.”

