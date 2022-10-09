Dubai – The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) is participating in the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022, which runs today at the Dubai World Trade Center (10-14 October 2022), with a number of creative projects and initiatives.

Through its pavilion at the grand exhibition, the Corporation will shed light on its latest innovative digital solutions that keep pace with the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence. PCFC will be displaying its latest smart service platforms, digital cloud infrastructure and others, which contribute to enhancing the corporation’s competitiveness and achieve its vision of being a sustainable global leader.

The grand technology exhibition will be an opportunity for PCFC to build new partnerships in customs technological systems and advanced logistic services.

This year’s PCFC participation runs under the slogan “Driving the Economy through Innovation”, whhich sums up its vision towards a digital life and knowledge based economy, and its strategy to boost national sustainable development.

PCFC will take part in the exhibition with new innovative projects including the Smart Inspection Initiative, where a live inspection to a watercraft using modern technologies will take place, as well as a display of the country’s first of its kind water balance analysis technology in ships. Dubai Customs will take part in the event with a number of new projects including Siyaj Buggy, Self-Audit Initiative, Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone, E-Platform for the Authorized Economic Operator, and Smart Bag.

“Gitex Global is an ideal platform for PCFC to showcase its latest innovations and digital initiatives that keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,” said H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “This is why it is important for us to participate in this global event every year as we believe future services, infrastructure, and sectors will rely heavily on these advanced products and services. This is part of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, which aims to turn the UAE into the best country worldwide. In this exhibition, we are shedding more light on creative solutions that will serve the global trade activity and supply chains supporting Dubai’s role as a strategic trade hub, and helping the emirate achieve its AED2 trillion milestone in trade value following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

On his part, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said; “Gitex Global is a very important platform to attract and showcase global latest trends in smart systems and procedure automation solutions. Dubai Customs is an active part of this, as we embark always in coming up with creative ideas to develop new projects that provide a better experience for our stakeholders. Dubai Customs is among the first government departments to provide its services online as part of its digital transformation journey.

It is expected that the digital projects displayed in PCFC’s pavilion will attract the audience of the exhibition who will be privileged to see the live shows of the creative services and initiatives.

