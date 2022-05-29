Summer Reading Challenge encourages students to read during summer break

Grand finale will coincide with UAE Reading Month in March 2023

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched school team competition – Battle of the Books – to foster a youth reading culture and nurture a generation of passionate readers.

Launched during Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Battle of the Books is open to individuals as well as teams of four students from grades 7 through 10 from public, private, or charter schools.

“Battle of the Books underlines the Department’s commitment to embed the culture of reading as part of a student’s daily routine,” explained His Excellency Amer Al Hammadi, ADEK Undersecretary. “It is an essential activity to their development and education. It enhances cognitive development, helps develop their creativity, empathy and deeper understanding of the world around them and cultures that are different from their own. Reading helps students improve their literacy skills and their concentration abilities which will positively affect their academic performance.”

The competition will open with the individuals summer reading challenge in July and August. Participating students are encouraged to read as many books of their choice as they can to be eligible for the individual prize categories. Registrations will be open until June 30th, with registering students receiving a digital reading log to enter their readings, as well as periodic surprise challenges and plot twists. Students registration link: https://bit.ly/BookBattle2022

The team category challenges participants to read English or Arabic books, across different genres including mystery, fiction, adventure, and poetry and then answer questions on the content of the books they read. The competition, which comprises two phases, will culminate with a grand live finale in March 2023, coinciding with UAE Reading Month.

In the first phase, running from September – November, schools will prepare their teams through in-school training rounds. Around 72 teams will vie for places during inter-school semi-final qualifiers in January and February 2023, with school versus school rounds selected via a live draw.

Knock-out rounds will continue until the top teams remain for each genre, with each team then going forward to the competition’s Grand Finale.

The Grand Finale will take the form of a live quiz gameshow with contesting teams battling it out for the championship. The Battle of the Books’ ultimate winning team will lift a champions’ trophy and valuable additional prizes will be awarded in different categories to eligible participating students. May the best readers win.

-Ends-

For more information, visit adek.gov.ae or follow ADEK on social media:

Instagram: @adek_insta

Twitter: ADEK_tweet

Facebook: Department of Education and Knowledge

YouTube: ADEK Abu Dhabi

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.