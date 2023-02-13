Sharjah: The 7th annual edition of the International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’ continues to host a plethora of workshops to teach photography basics alongside expert sessions to foster artistic talents and enrich their lives, in line with the cultural vision of Sharjah.

The largely sold-out workshops, being held throughout the festival, cover a wide range of subjects imparting different skill sets. Participants are introduced to essential photography techniques including ways to become familiar with the camera setting and why engagement is important in photography. Speciality photography topics include street photography, capturing wildlife and landscape. The workshops also provided a unique opportunity for more in-depth technical aspects of the industry through the magazines and assignments and advertising campaigns and Visual Content Creation for Metaverse workshops.

The learning opportunities in Xposure continued through the festival’s Focus Group discussions and Portfolio Reviews which were sold-out before the festival inaugurated. The discussions featured industry’s leading names who impart valuable lessons to develop participants' understanding and broaden their creative perspectives. The sessions encompassed a range of subjects, including working in hazardous environments, using photography as a means of overcoming trauma, examining ethical dilemmas in both everyday life and war, and delving into the blurred lines between various concepts.

Once again Xposure allowed photographers to have their portfolio reviewed by world’s renowned photographers to provide them with detailed personalised feedback and guidance. The portfolio reviews in the two days included prominent names such as National Geographic photographer and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Kathy Moran, International League of Conservation photographers Aidan Sullivan, CEO and Founder of Verbatim – Visual Global Storytelling; Ray Wells, former deputy Picture Editor of The Sunday Times and others.

To register for the upcoming workshops and expert-led sessions until February 15, visit https://workshops.xposure.ae/events/.

