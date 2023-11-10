CIPS Saudi Arabia Procurement & Supply Chain Conference and Awards 2023 welcomes delegates from around the world for ‘Procurement Excellence’, the biggest conference in the organisation’s 90-year history.

Dubai, UAE: More than 2,500 industry professionals will join CIPS, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, as it brings together leading global procurement experts next week at the CIPS Saudi Arabia Procurement & Supply Chain Conference and Awards 2023. Key procurement trends and supply chain initiatives, as well as innovative practices of the future, will be discussed under this year’s theme of ‘procurement excellence’.

“In a year where procurement professionals have seen no signs of the volatility and inflation of previous years abating, it’s more important than ever to network with peers and review current trends and best practices to stay resilient and face the toughest challenges,” said Sam Achampong, Regional Managing Director of CIPS Middle East & North Africa.

“The record-breaking number of attendees at this event underscores the strategic importance of our industry across myriad sectors. In an increasingly globalised economy, businesses demand the skills and knowledge to navigate international procurement and supply chain management. The expertise encompassed by our organisation has never been more crucial to the modern business environment. We continue to see rising prices and supply constraints and these are just some of the topics we will be discussing during the conference,” Achampong added.

Taking place at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences on 13th November 2023, other topics scheduled include How can procurement support Vision 2030, How to overcome supply chain disruption and How technology is influencing the workforce of the future.

“As part of the event, we will also be celebrating procurement pioneers who have made significant contributions to the profession and championed change and innovation. This will culminate in an awards ceremony where these individuals will be acknowledged and celebrated,” said Achampong.

With guidance and thought leadership on current trends and challenges and a host of networking opportunities, the conference promises to be a prestigious event for procurement and supply chain professionals throughout the region and globally.

