Egypt, Cairo: In celebration of International Women's Month, and under the patronage of the African Center for Women's Health, Organon, the global healthcare company, focused on Women health hosted a prominent panel discussion during their event “We Believe in Her” tackling various topics on how to accelerate and advance women's health in Egypt.



As a focused women health company with a commitment to listen to women’s health needs and identify with partners gaps in women’s access to healthcare, the panel deliberated various collaborations and committed to boost women's health in Egypt. Moreover, the panelists addressed Egypt’s tireless efforts to launch initiatives that enhance women's wellness.



The event was inaugurated by Keith Kirkham, U.S. Regional Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs in Egypt, Dr. Tarek Heikal, Director of the African Center for Women’s Healthcare and Dr. Tarek Abu El Einein, Egypt Country Lead at Organon.



Dr Hala Yousef, Regional Sexual and Reproductive Health Adviser for UNFPA Arab States Office, spoke about the best practices across the region and including family planning in Egypt; Dr. Gihan El Sisi, Health Technology Assessment Manager spoke about the connection between women’s economic empowerment and women’s health; Ramy Koussa, Associate Vice President of Organon in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, focused on Organon’s vision and commitment to listen to women and collaborate with partners to help advance women health; Professor Hassan Sallam, Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Chair, Egyptian Representative Committee of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Professor Ayman Abo El Nour, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ain Shams University discussed the medical conditions specific to women, and the importance of family planning as well as the importance of public awareness campaigns to support women to prioritize her health.



In his opening remarks, Dr. Tarek Heikal, Director of the African Center for Women’s Healthcare, said, "The collaboration between different parties to advance women’s health in Egypt is growing. Moreover, discussions on advancing women’s health are consistent with the Egyptian government's ongoing efforts to boost women's health in the Egyptian healthcare sector.”

During the panel discussion, Ramy Koussa, Associate Vice President of Organon MENAT commented: "As part of our ongoing commitment to advancing the health of women’s in Egypt, we are very excited to create the right platforms to listen to experts and understand how we can collaborate and partner together to help advancing women’s health in Egypt. We are deeply committed to listening to women's needs and understanding where her priorities lie”.



In line with Organon’s commitment to listen to women’s health needs, the company launched www.herhealthmenat.com to enable women to share their voices. The results from women sharing their voices will enable the company to develop a specific report on what women's health needs are in Egypt and to shape collaborations with partners such as doctors, multilateral and nongovernmental organizations and the government, to identify appropriate solutions.



Organon have recently announced a partnership with Flat6Labs, the region's premier seed and early-stage venture capital firm, to create a Femtech accelerator program, designed to help female-founded digital health start-ups across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) that address unmet women’s health care needs, in line with Organon’s mission. The program has the most participation from Egypt, which is a tremendous achievement. The program is still open for more applicants to apply.



At the conclusion of the panel discussion, the panelists emphasized the importance of focusing on women's healthcare in all sectors. The panelists also underlined the government's ongoing efforts on women’s health throughout all governorates via collaborations and initiatives with the Ministry of Health, civil society foundations, and key stakeholders from various sectors.